University of Mississippi (UM) Campus
04:03
The lyceum: an inside perspective
The Lyceum is the oldest building on campus and the original university of the University of Mississippi. It is where the Chancellor and other administrators work. This is an inside look at the Lyceum.
00:45
Now onward to the business school... or so i thought, meet sam!
After hearing from the candidates, I thought I would uphold my promise to give you a tour of the Business School, but per usual, I was stopped. Meet my friend Sam, he's a graduating Public Policy major, who's hoping to go to law school.
01:31
It's all business at holman hall!
Take a look inside Holman Hall, the home of the Ole Miss School of Business! The School of Business has received much recognition, most recently placing in the Top 25 for its online MBA program. Although the building is dedicated to business, students may have other non-business classes in Holman, including courses like Religion and Theatre.
03:29
Information tables 102
Student organizations and initiatives have the opportunity to set up tables and inform the student body about what is happening. Come with me, and let's check out some tables together. Also, before I head to class let me introduce you to my friend Ladarius, who can tell those of you interested in learning more about majoring in the fine arts department.
00:41
And around and around we go: back to the circle
I know you thought I was kidding when I said The Circle was the center of campus, well we're headed back there, but this time in style. Let's see if you can remember the buildings we saw last time.
00:48
Information tables 101
Student organizations and initiatives have the opportunity to set up tables and inform the student body about what is happening. Come with me, and let's check out some tables together.
00:18
From work to interviews, meet some amazing students
Leaving work, I am on my way to introduce you to some amazing students at the University of Mississippi, who can give you some perspective of what it's like to be a student. Let's see what they have to say.
02:16
Harry potter flew here too: wrapping it back around to the circle
Leaving the Grove, we find ourselves heading back to The Circle. However, before we go back to end the first day, we definitely can't miss out on Ventress Hall. Known as the Harry Potter Building, it is the College of Liberal Arts (the largest college at the university) and has some pretty amazing history. Let's check it out!
11:50
A day in the life of a college freshman at ole miss
Here's a typical day in the life. It includes classes, studying time, and social events. A day can get pretty jam packed so scheduling is key!
University of Mississippi (UM)
00:45
03:40
Business row is more than just business...
Although a little misleading, Business Row is for more than just the Business School. It is also the home to Connor Hall, the School of Accounting (which is #8 in the nation), the Trent Lott Institute for Public Policy + Leadership (one of the campuses three special programs), Weir Hall (the computer lab), and the Graduate School; which is where you can meet my friend Bre. Bre tells you a little bit about the graduate school building before we head over to find some student organization tables.
00:43
Fee-phi-mu-fountain
The Phi Mu Fountain is one of many parts of campus that makes Ole Miss the most beautiful school in the country! Although some REBELlious students may disagree, the fountain is best enjoyed by staying dry... on the ground... away from the water... you know what I mean...
01:14
Keeping it classy- classrooms @ ole miss
The University of Mississippi is filled with all kinds of buildings and class styles. Take a look at three of many classrooms here at Ole Miss!!
00:52
The lyceum: an outside perspective
The Lyceum is the oldest building on campus and the original university of the University of Mississippi. It is where the Chancellor and other administrators work.
University of Mississippi (UM) Bishop Hall
03:34
Class is out, and the quad is in
So I was leaving class on the far side of campus next to The Quad. Unlike most universities, our Quad is not the center of campus, but it does have a lot of vital buildings on it. These buildings include Bondurant Hall, Paris Yates Chapel, Rebel Market, and of course our beloved JD Williams Library. So check out the video and get a view of each one.
University of Mississippi (UM) Bryant Hall
01:51
From traveling across the nation, to admiring a humongous globe: this is bryant hall
After making it back to campus, it was time for me to hold up on my end of the bargain, and first up, is Bryant Hall. Bryant Hall is the department of philosophy and religion. A growing department with amazing architecture, there's a surprise inside that makes it unique to any other building on campus. Check it out!
University of Mississippi (UM) Civil Rights Monument
01:05
Diversity at ole miss
Ole Miss definitely has its own stereotype, but you would be amazed to see how well-rounded and diverse the student body actually is. The University has spent a majority of the past decades/years trying to move past its not-so-inclusive history, and has intentions to keep doing exactly that until all types of students feel welcome on campus.