Although a little misleading, Business Row is for more than just the Business School. It is also the home to Connor Hall, the School of Accounting (which is #8 in the nation), the Trent Lott Institute for Public Policy + Leadership (one of the campuses three special programs), Weir Hall (the computer lab), and the Graduate School; which is where you can meet my friend Bre. Bre tells you a little bit about the graduate school building before we head over to find some student organization tables.