YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
05:45
A snow day at unlv!
Snow days at UNLV are not common, so this was very exciting for me especially since I lived on Maui before moving here. Watch the entire video on my youtube channel: http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: I am walking onto campus from the Tropicana Parking Garage (by the Thomas & Mack Center). The lawn area is near the front end of campus and id directly in front of the John S. Wright Hall. I then go onto the top floor of the John S. Wright Hall. When I am on the stairs I show the Lied Library (the large glass building). I go to the top floor in the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality) and show you the view, from left to right is the Carol Harter Classroom Complex (it consists of 3 buildings), and a better view of the Lied Library. You can see a foggy view of the strip. I show a quick clip of what the hospitality hall looks like on the first floor.
04:42
A day in my life as a unlv student
Watch the entire video on my youtube channel http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I went: The video starts off at the Greenspun Hall (Greenspun College of Urban Affairs building). I got my morning breakfast from the Coffee Bean located inside the Lied Library. The first time lapse was taken in the Lied Library on the 5th floor. Then I get some food from the student union and take it to the top floor on the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality).
07:07
How i spend my down time on campus (unlv)
These clips are taken from A week in my life as a college student, watch the entire video on my youtube channel http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: The first place I go to is the Lied Library, this year the 5th floor is way busier than usual. I then head to the top floor on the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality), to get a better of view of what is going on. I spend some time between classes reading on the second floor of the Carol Harter Classroom Complex, building C. Then I go to the gym (Student Recreation and Wellness Center). I show the night view of the strip from the white lot parking area.
04:27
A day in my life as a unlv student
A view of my day on campus, watch the entire video on my youtube channel http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: You can see what campus looks like coming in from the white lot parking (by the Thomas & Mack Center). I walk around the outside of the Marjorie Barrick Museum. From across the street I show you the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs building. I spend some time on the Lied Library and show you a bit of it. Then I go the the Carol Harter Classroom Complex, Building C. In my time lapse you can see the auditorium classroom building (Carol Harter Classroom Complex, Building A), past that is the Lied Library, and to the right the modern building is the new Hospitality Hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality), that opened in 2018.
University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)
04:27
A day in my life as a unlv student
A view of my day on campus, watch the entire video on my youtube channel http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: You can see what campus looks like coming in from the white lot parking (by the Thomas & Mack Center). I walk around the outside of the Marjorie Barrick Museum. From across the street I show you the Greenspun College of Urban Affairs building. I spend some time on the Lied Library and show you a bit of it. Then I go the the Carol Harter Classroom Complex, Building C. In my time lapse you can see the auditorium classroom building (Carol Harter Classroom Complex, Building A), past that is the Lied Library, and to the right the modern building is the new Hospitality Hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality), that opened in 2018.
University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) Greenspun Hall
04:42
A day in my life as a unlv student
Watch the entire video on my youtube channel http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I went: The video starts off at the Greenspun Hall (Greenspun College of Urban Affairs building). I got my morning breakfast from the Coffee Bean located inside the Lied Library. The first time lapse was taken in the Lied Library on the 5th floor. Then I get some food from the student union and take it to the top floor on the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality).
University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) John S. Wright Hall
05:45
A snow day at unlv!
Snow days at UNLV are not common, so this was very exciting for me especially since I lived on Maui before moving here. Watch the entire video on my youtube channel: http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: I am walking onto campus from the Tropicana Parking Garage (by the Thomas & Mack Center). The lawn area is near the front end of campus and id directly in front of the John S. Wright Hall. I then go onto the top floor of the John S. Wright Hall. When I am on the stairs I show the Lied Library (the large glass building). I go to the top floor in the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality) and show you the view, from left to right is the Carol Harter Classroom Complex (it consists of 3 buildings), and a better view of the Lied Library. You can see a foggy view of the strip. I show a quick clip of what the hospitality hall looks like on the first floor.
University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) Lied Library
07:07
How i spend my down time on campus (unlv)
These clips are taken from A week in my life as a college student, watch the entire video on my youtube channel http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: The first place I go to is the Lied Library, this year the 5th floor is way busier than usual. I then head to the top floor on the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality), to get a better of view of what is going on. I spend some time between classes reading on the second floor of the Carol Harter Classroom Complex, building C. Then I go to the gym (Student Recreation and Wellness Center). I show the night view of the strip from the white lot parking area.