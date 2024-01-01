Snow days at UNLV are not common, so this was very exciting for me especially since I lived on Maui before moving here. Watch the entire video on my youtube channel: http://bit.ly/2ma5opz Where I go: I am walking onto campus from the Tropicana Parking Garage (by the Thomas & Mack Center). The lawn area is near the front end of campus and id directly in front of the John S. Wright Hall. I then go onto the top floor of the John S. Wright Hall. When I am on the stairs I show the Lied Library (the large glass building). I go to the top floor in the hospitality hall (William F. Harrah College of Hospitality) and show you the view, from left to right is the Carol Harter Classroom Complex (it consists of 3 buildings), and a better view of the Lied Library. You can see a foggy view of the strip. I show a quick clip of what the hospitality hall looks like on the first floor.