University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)

Chapel Hill, NC

You Are Watching

ON THIS TOUR

Meet Ashley, a first year at UNC-CH, and take a look at the University! Kenan Conference Center

Take a Tour of Craige North, Ashley’s Dorm Room! Craige North Residence Hall

MEJO School! UNC School of Media and Journalism

Check out the Mccoll Building + Koury Auditorium! Koury Auditorium

So, about this weather?? UNC College of Arts & Sciences

Roam into the PIT! The Pit

Ashley talks Academic and Student Life! Williamson Lot

Discussions or Lecture?? University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)

Venture into the Stone Center, the building for Religious Studies! Stone Center

Check out the outside of Kenan Memorial Stadium and hear about new renovations! Kenan Memorial Stadium

Game Day Clips! Kenan Memorial Stadium

Ashley talks Hooker Fields and Carmichael Arena Hooker Fields

Alpine Bagels and the first floor of the Student Union! Frank Porter Graham Student Union

Ashley takes you to one of the most famous part of the University, The Bell Tower! Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower

Whisper Tour of the Undergraduates Library Robert B. House Undergraduate Library

If Davie Poplar ever falls so will UNC! Davie Poplar

Join the conversation about the controversial Silent Sam Statue University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)

Alysson talks you through why she decided to come to UNC! Hinton James Residence Hall

Rachel tells you about her experience at UNC! Hinton James Residence Hall

Ashley talks Dining Halls! Chase Dining Hall

Camille (my roommate!) talks about what drove her to choose UNC-CH Craige Residence Hall

The Low Down on Fever Points and Basketball tickets!! Dean E. Smith Center

Final Hello and Goodbye!! UNC Student Wellness

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) A Day in the Life with Ashley at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) A Day in the Life with Anna at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

00:34

Meet Anna! And get ready to experience UNC through her eyes

01:28

Take a tour of Anna's Off-Campus Apartment!

00:22

Walking on the edge of campus

00:35

Check in with Anna at her Mejo Class

00:51

Check out a typical UNC Lecture Hall

00:32

Check out Anna's Intimate Spanish Classroom Environment

01:05

Check out the Heart of Campus - "The Pit"

01:07

Views from Polk Place - The Upper Quad on Campus

00:49

Check out the Genome Science Building

00:31

Views from outside Granville Tower

01:08

Anna shows you around a typical Dorm Room in Granville Towers

01:23

Anna takes you through Lenoir Dining Hall

01:30

Take a tour of Davis Library

01:24

Take a tour of the Undergraduate Library

00:36

Check out Anna's favorite restaurant in town - Spicy 9

01:20

Anna shows you the famous Old Well

00:46

Check out the famous Bell Tower

01:04

Sadly, all good things must come to an end

