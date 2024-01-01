YOU'RE WATCHING
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Campus
01:19
Ashley talks academic and student life!
UNC-CH is a medium sized school in a college town that can feel pretty big at times! The more you get involved, the more you know, the smaller it feels!
00:47
Sweat it out at rams rec center
Rams Rec Center is the gym on South Campus, right next to Chase Dining Hall! It has a basketball court, rock climbing, a bunch of workout machines, more!
00:24
Carmichael arena, home of wbb, volleyball, wrestling, and more!
Carmichael Arena is a great place to visit when it comes to sports at Carolina! The Museum for Women’s basketball is located there and much more!
00:21
Need a quick snack? the "pit stop" had you covered
The Pit Stop is a super convenient place to grab a snack or coffee while on the go.
01:30
Take a tour of davis library
This is the largest library on campus with 8 floors and many study rooms available to reserve any day of the week. This library is quieter than the UL but louder than Wilson and is most students' favorite library.
00:43
Ashley talks hooker fields and carmichael arena
Hooker fields is home to intramural sports, soccer, lacrosse and more! But, a new stadium is being built! Exciting things! Carmichael Arena is the home of the Women's basketball team, gymnastics, volleyball, and more!
00:38
Check in with anna at the famous old well
I shot another video of the Old Well but it was freezing and my eyes were watering so I went back the next day and shot the one without me so that yall can choose which one you want to use.
00:35
Anna shows you around the student union
The student union is located next to the pit and is a place that students love to go to casually study or get some food from Alpine Bagel. There are many rooms available to reserve here including the Great Room which is where a lot of campus events take place.
01:20
Anna shows you the famous old well
The Old Well is by far the most well-known monument here at UNC. Students wait in line for hours to drink from the well on the first day of classes in hopes of getting a 4.0 that semester.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Bell Tower Dr
00:46
Check out the famous bell tower
The Bell Tower is the second most well-known monument here on campus after the Old Well. It goes off every 15 minutes and can be heard from anywhere on campus. Seniors also sign their names in the tower right before graduation.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Campus Y
00:34
Meet anna! and get ready to experience unc through her eyes
I absolutely love going to UNC and feel lucky to call this place home! I hope that everyone enjoys my tour and falls in love with Chapel Hill's beauty like I have.
01:04
Sadly, all good things must come to an end
I hope you all enjoyed my virtual tour and that you join me here as a student at UNC! Choosing a college to attend is a huge decision and is one that you must make on your own. Hopefully this video gave you a better look at the day in the life of a student at Chapel Hill.
00:22
Walking on the edge of campus
This shows the steady flow of students that walk to campus around the same time in the morning since all classes start/end at the same time. This is the edge of campus if you are coming from Franklin Street. The first building on the corner is Peabody.