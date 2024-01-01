Sign Up
00:38
Taylor garden
Camiya Royster Campus
In need of a hidden gem where you can study, chill, hang out with friends, all while enjoying the beautiful greenery of our campus? Then be sure to check out Taylor Garden!
02:12
Tour the kaplan center for wellness at unc greensboro with kristin
Demo Account Campus
Tour the Kaplan Center for Wellness at UNC Greensboro with Kristin
02:02
Join daisy for a tour of unc greensboro's campus!
Demo Account Campus
Join Daisy for a Tour of UNC Greensboro's Campus!
00:07
Euc tik tok
Laurel Gregory Campus
If you go to the EUC around lunch, there's always lines out the door. I always go during the morning when it's peaceful and has little to no lines! It's always great to have my morning conversations with the Chick-fil-a employees who remember my name and make me smile :)
00:25
Quick look at unc greensboro campus events with daisy
Demo Account Campus
Quick Look at UNC Greensboro Campus Events with Daisy
02:50
Campus life and culture (uncg) with ray
Ray Omabu Okafor Campus
Tate Street, Weatherspoon Art Museum, and College Avenue are all places that students frequent on campus.  There's an importance associated with each place, watch the video to know more!
01:56
Fall open house recap
Maris Jones Campus
Here's a quick recap of our second Fall Open House! 
01:21
Minerva tour stop
Jaylan Moore Campus
Here's a Spartan Guide giving information about the Minerva statue on UNCG's campus.
01:22
Spartans' favorite tour stops with aliyah
Sebastian Nicolich Campus
Spartans' Favorite Tour Stops with Aliyah.
00:37
Explore the greensboro community with daisy
Demo Account Campus
Explore the Greensboro Community with Daisy
University of North Carolina at Greensboro 1005 Walker Ave

01:17
Uncg key campus location with ray
Ray Omabu Okafor Campus
The Carmichael building is home to a variety of resources for film, television, video production.  There is even a camera equipment room that allows students to rent out camera gear.  If you love television, film, photography or editing, this is the place to visit?

University of North Carolina at Greensboro UNCG Alumni

02:50
Campus life and culture (uncg) with ray
Ray Omabu Okafor Campus
Tate Street, Weatherspoon Art Museum, and College Avenue are all places that students frequent on campus.  There's an importance associated with each place, watch the video to know more!

University of North Carolina at Greensboro UNC Greensboro

01:22
Spartans' favorite tour stops with aliyah
Sebastian Nicolich Campus
Spartans' Favorite Tour Stops with Aliyah.
