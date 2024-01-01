YOU'RE WATCHING
University of North Texas (UNT) Dining & Food
Meal plans
Hear me discuss the basics of the required meal plans for freshmen. I touch base on flex dollars, the types of meal plans, how it gets paid for, and how you can buy meals at UNT!
Dining hall tour: mean greens cafeteria
Mean Greens is one of the nation's only all-vegan campus dining halls. Being recognized as an "A+" on the vegan grading scale, this is definitely a place with some delicious, wholesome food. You don't have to be a vegan to eat here, but I would recommend everyone trying it out, even if you're a hardcore meat-lover!
