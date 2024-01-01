Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of North Texas (UNT) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

02:22
Food
Ariana Guillermo Food
A dive into the food at UNT!
01:52
Meal plans
Macy Danielle Food
Hear me discuss the basics of the required meal plans for freshmen. I touch base on flex dollars, the types of meal plans, how it gets paid for, and how you can buy meals at UNT!
03:19
Food
Ariana Guillermo Food
Another deep dive into the food at UNT!
01:31
Dining hall tour: mean greens cafeteria
Macy Danielle Food
Mean Greens is one of the nation's only all-vegan campus dining halls. Being recognized as an "A+" on the vegan grading scale, this is definitely a place with some delicious, wholesome food. You don't have to be a vegan to eat here, but I would recommend everyone trying it out, even if you're a hardcore meat-lover!
01:04
Places to eat on campus
Macy Danielle Food
The Student Union is home to all of the main dining areas on campus. Chick-fil-a, Starbucks, Taco Bueno, Burger King, Jamba Juice, and much more!

University of North Texas (UNT)

03:19
Food
Ariana Guillermo Food
Another deep dive into the food at UNT!

University of North Texas (UNT) Mean Greens Cafeteria

01:31
Dining hall tour: mean greens cafeteria
Macy Danielle Food
Mean Greens is one of the nation's only all-vegan campus dining halls. Being recognized as an "A+" on the vegan grading scale, this is definitely a place with some delicious, wholesome food. You don't have to be a vegan to eat here, but I would recommend everyone trying it out, even if you're a hardcore meat-lover!

University of North Texas (UNT) Union Cir

02:22
Food
Ariana Guillermo Food
A dive into the food at UNT!
01:52
Meal plans
Macy Danielle Food
Hear me discuss the basics of the required meal plans for freshmen. I touch base on flex dollars, the types of meal plans, how it gets paid for, and how you can buy meals at UNT!

University of North Texas (UNT) University Union

01:04
Places to eat on campus
Macy Danielle Food
The Student Union is home to all of the main dining areas on campus. Chick-fil-a, Starbucks, Taco Bueno, Burger King, Jamba Juice, and much more!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved