University of Notre Dame Dining & Food
02:56
The notre dame meal plan
Here I describe the full meal plan that comes as part of the Notre Dame room and board. I am really happy with the dining hall and other food on our campus and in over 3 years as a student, I have NEVER run out of meal swipes for a given week.
02:52
A look at north quad: stonehenge and north dining hall
Fun fact about the "Stonehenge" fountain: if Notre Dame wins our first home football game of the season each year, students will celebrate by running through the fountain! Wait until the second half of the video for a walk through North Dining hall at dinner time.
02:31
La fortune student center
Get a quick tour of LaFun including an in-depth tour of Notre Dame's on-campus mini-mart, The Huddle. La Fun is open until 4am, which makes it a great place to study late at night!
01:39
Fun on south quad
Venture from Debart quad to South quad and get a chance to talk to 2 juniors playing volleyball outside on the quad! South Quad is the biggest green quad on campus and houses Alumni Hall, Dillon Hall, Fisher Hall, Pangborn Hall, Lyons Hall, Morrisey Hall, Howard Hall, Badin Hall, the Rockne Memorial Gym, Campus Ministry, and South Dining Hall!
University of Notre Dame
