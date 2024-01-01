YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Oregon (UO) Dining & Food
Check one of the dining halls on campus!
The University of Oregon had many dining halls throughout campus and an array of options. Global Scholars Hall (GSH) is the one shown in the video. My favorite thing to get at GSH is their Sushi Rolls made in front of you by a chef, or eat from their build your own pasta bar.
Take a tour of erb memorial union
The Erb Memorial Union was built recently and offers a hub for basically everything related to the U of O; get some food, take a nap, go to the bank, get questions answered, see a lecture, make some crafts, watch the big game, you name it.
Food options in the emu
The EMU has a ton of food options other than the regular dorm food. Chipotle, Panda Express, Starbucks, Subway, and more! Students with a meal plan have campus cash they can spend towards this food.
My favorite place to eat on campus!
This is a tour of the various places to eat in Hamilton Dining Hall.
The museum / global scholars hall / kalapuya ilihi
I love this grassy area outside of Global Scholars Hall, Kalapuya Ilihi, Law Library, and the Museum. This area is a lovely community located on the edge of campus. Although these halls are a bit far from classrooms, I'm sure you'll love the brand new and beautiful buildings.
