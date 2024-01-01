Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of Oregon (UO) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:02
Check one of the dining halls on campus!
Food
The University of Oregon had many dining halls throughout campus and an array of options. Global Scholars Hall (GSH) is the one shown in the video. My favorite thing to get at GSH is their Sushi Rolls made in front of you by a chef, or eat from their build your own pasta bar.
03:17
Take a tour of erb memorial union
Food
The Erb Memorial Union was built recently and offers a hub for basically everything related to the U of O; get some food, take a nap, go to the bank, get questions answered, see a lecture, make some crafts, watch the big game, you name it.
00:29
Food options in the emu
Food
The EMU has a ton of food options other than the regular dorm food. Chipotle, Panda Express, Starbucks, Subway, and more! Students with a meal plan have campus cash they can spend towards this food.
01:05
My favorite place to eat on campus!
Maddie Macon Food
This is a tour of the various places to eat in Hamilton Dining Hall.
01:24
The museum / global scholars hall / kalapuya ilihi
Dorms
I love this grassy area outside of Global Scholars Hall, Kalapuya Ilihi, Law Library, and the Museum. This area is a lovely community located on the edge of campus. Although these halls are a bit far from classrooms, I'm sure you'll love the brand new and beautiful buildings.

University of Oregon (UO)

03:17
Take a tour of erb memorial union
Food
The Erb Memorial Union was built recently and offers a hub for basically everything related to the U of O; get some food, take a nap, go to the bank, get questions answered, see a lecture, make some crafts, watch the big game, you name it.
01:05
My favorite place to eat on campus!
Maddie Macon Food
This is a tour of the various places to eat in Hamilton Dining Hall.

University of Oregon (UO) Erb Memorial Union (EMU)

00:29
Food options in the emu
Food
The EMU has a ton of food options other than the regular dorm food. Chipotle, Panda Express, Starbucks, Subway, and more! Students with a meal plan have campus cash they can spend towards this food.

University of Oregon (UO) Global Scholars Hall

01:02
Check one of the dining halls on campus!
Food
The University of Oregon had many dining halls throughout campus and an array of options. Global Scholars Hall (GSH) is the one shown in the video. My favorite thing to get at GSH is their Sushi Rolls made in front of you by a chef, or eat from their build your own pasta bar.

University of Oregon (UO) Kalapuya Ilihi

01:24
The museum / global scholars hall / kalapuya ilihi
Dorms
I love this grassy area outside of Global Scholars Hall, Kalapuya Ilihi, Law Library, and the Museum. This area is a lovely community located on the edge of campus. Although these halls are a bit far from classrooms, I'm sure you'll love the brand new and beautiful buildings.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved