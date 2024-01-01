YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Pennsylvania Dining & Food
01:48
Jelani gives you a tour of houston market
Houston Market is located on the lower level of Houston Hall. A popular lunch and dinner scene for the Penn community, guests can choose from hand-rolled sushi; a made-to-order pasta bar; a cooked-to-perfection grill station; made-to-order salad bar; an internationally-inspired ‘Hemispheres’ hot meal station; savory soups. We also offer individually wrapped desserts, perfect for a single serving of indulgence; gluten-free snacks; grab-and-go options; and a variety of bottled beverages.
02:03
Take a walk through philly with jelani!
Let's take a walk through Philly and see what we can find!
00:30
Jelani shows you what the town of philly has to offer!
Check out some of the dining options in town!
00:29
Students working hard in houston hall
This is my friends working hard inside the houston hall, having fun while eating and studying at the same time.
00:52
Need a quick breakfast? hill house has you covered!
So many breakfast options. So little time!