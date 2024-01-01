Houston Market is located on the lower level of Houston Hall. A popular lunch and dinner scene for the Penn community, guests can choose from hand-rolled sushi; a made-to-order pasta bar; a cooked-to-perfection grill station; made-to-order salad bar; an internationally-inspired ‘Hemispheres’ hot meal station; savory soups. We also offer individually wrapped desserts, perfect for a single serving of indulgence; gluten-free snacks; grab-and-go options; and a variety of bottled beverages.