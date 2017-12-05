Sign Up
University of Pennsylvania

2024 Penn U of PA U-Penn U of P Pennsylvania UPenn Pennsylvania University University of Pennsylvania Wharton Wharton School of Business Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Penn U of PA U-Penn U of P Pennsylvania UPenn Pennsylvania University University of Pennsylvania Wharton Wharton School of Business?

What type of housing does Penn U of PA U-Penn U of P Pennsylvania UPenn Pennsylvania University University of Pennsylvania Wharton Wharton School of Business provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Penn U of PA U-Penn U of P Pennsylvania UPenn Pennsylvania University University of Pennsylvania Wharton Wharton School of Business, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Pennsylvania?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Pennsylvania dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Pennsylvania, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Pennsylvania feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Pennsylvania dorm rooms?

The University of Pennsylvania dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Pennsylvania on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Pennsylvania likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:57
Jelani breaks down student housing at upenn
Dorms
Hill House is a vibrant residential community with a special commitment to first year students. The House Dean, Faculty Director, House Fellows, Resident Advisor and Graduate Associates are dedicated to providing residents with personal and professional assistance to successfully transition to University life both intellectually and socially. Internationally renowned architect Eero Saarinen, whose design concept was grounded in the idea of a small village, self-sufficient, inward-focused and protected, designed Hill House with spaces that foster communication, collaboration and community. Students are drawn to this community for the sense of belonging and personal relationships fostered by the architecture.
01:00
Jelani breaks down student housing at upenn
Dorms
College housing is equivalent to dorms, I live in Hill College house where all freshmen live here, I will take you to a tour so that you can also see the facilities.
00:42
More of a glimpse of hill college house
Dorms
And Hill College House has so much more to offer, different corners in different colors.
00:44
Jelani shows you the outside of new college house
Dorms
Open Fall 2016, the New College House is the first residential building designed to support Penn’s College House vision. Students can live, study, dine, and socialize in state-of-the-art facilities. The room types consist of suite-style living with private bedrooms.
01:50
What else does nch have to offer?
Dorms
Open Fall 2016, the New College House is the first residential building designed to support Penn’s College House vision. Students can live, study, dine, and socialize in state-of-the-art facilities. The room types consist of suite-style living with private bedrooms.
00:14
Jelani heads to hill dormatory
Dorms
Right now Jelani is heading to Hill College House and will show how to enter the code
00:52
Need a quick breakfast? hill house has you covered!
Dorms
So many breakfast options. So little time!
00:45
Jelani gives you a glimpse of hill college house
Dorms
Jelani show you some parts of the Hill College House, including the patio, kitchen and the atrium.
00:41
Check out one of the nch lounge areas
Dorms
Open Fall 2016, the New College House is the first residential building designed to support Penn’s College House vision. Students can live, study, dine, and socialize in state-of-the-art facilities. The room types consist of suite-style living with private bedrooms.
02:31
Audrey gives you a tour of her dorm room in new college house
Dorms
Open Fall 2016, the New College House is the first residential building designed to support Penn’s College House vision. Students can live, study, dine, and socialize in state-of-the-art facilities. The room types consist of suite-style living with private bedrooms.
