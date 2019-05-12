Sign Up
Cornell University

2024 Cornell University Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Cornell University ?

What type of housing does Cornell University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Cornell University , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 59.0
Women's Dorms true 7.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 5.0
Fraternity Housing true 10.0
Single-student Apartments true 4.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true 2.0
Cooperative Houses true 2.0
Other Housing Type true 10.0

What are the dorms like at Cornell University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Cornell University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Cornell University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Cornell University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Cornell University dorm rooms?

The Cornell University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Cornell University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Cornell University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

06:46
Keeton is the best house
Sharon Kwarteng Dorms
Keeton House is a main dorm house on Cornell's West Campus.
03:14
Mews hall common rooms
Benjamin Chen Dorms
A look at some of the common rooms at Mews Hall, which boasts quite a few. Some of them have pianos, some of them have whiteboards, some of them have TVs, but all of them are great, quiet places to study alone or with friends. Social events and RA meetings are also held here.
01:32
Housing at cornell
Sam Fuqua Dorms
There are lots of different options for housing at Cornell. For freshman, I would definitely recommend a traditional dorm to get the most out of meeting people, but if you have a specific arts niche (like theater), then I would definitely recommend Risley Hall, or if you're looking to be more independent, a townhouse. I have friends in all of the different residence halls and each one has something different to offer!
02:40
Keeton dorm room tour
Sharon Kwarteng Dorms
Take a look at a Keeton dorm.
01:51
Dorm room tour
Sam Fuqua Dorms
This video is a tour of my dorm room! I decorated it with lots of lights because there aren't overhead lights in the dorm, and because they really brighten up my room in general. While it is a pretty small room, putting my dresser under my bed definitely makes it feel bigger! So, if you have the option to raise your bed, I would definitely do it.
01:37
Dorm room essentials
Sam Fuqua Dorms
This video is about some essential items that I have in my dorm. I use these three items every single day (especially my coffee maker, because I need my caffeine in the mornings!) and would highly recommend that you have them (unless you have A/C in your dorm. Then you're lucky, and probably won't need a fan).
02:50
Dickson hall single
Benjamin Chen Dorms
Cornell's Dickson Hall is mostly comprised of single dorm rooms. It's the biggest dormitory hall in the Ivy League, and a bit old, so it doesn't offer air conditioning, which can be crucial in the early and later warm months of the academic year. Bathrooms are also meant to be shared by 30+ people, but residents say the vibrant social life more than makes up for it.
01:27
Carl becker dorm room single tour
Sharon Kwarteng Dorms
Carl Becker is a dorm room located on Cornell University's West Campus, the housing center for mostly sophomores and upperclassmen. It is one of 5 of the main houses on West Campus. There are also gothic houses located on West Campus in addition to the main houses.
02:38
Mews hall double.mp4
Benjamin Chen Dorms
Mews Hall, one of the newest freshman dormitory buildings on North Campus. Here's a view at one of the standard doubles, which comes with an extra-long twin sized bed, a closet, a dresser, and a desk for each person. Being one of the newer buildings, it comes with air conditioning and is generally much more comfortable.
01:35
Campusreel intro video
Sam Fuqua Dorms
Hi! This is the introduction video to my CampusReel of my college, Cornell University. I hope that you enjoy my tour around Cornell's campus!
SHOW MORE

Cornell University Carl Becker House

01:27
Carl becker dorm room single tour
Sharon Kwarteng Dorms
Carl Becker is a dorm room located on Cornell University's West Campus, the housing center for mostly sophomores and upperclassmen. It is one of 5 of the main houses on West Campus. There are also gothic houses located on West Campus in addition to the main houses.

Cornell University Clara Dickson Hall

02:50
Dickson hall single
Benjamin Chen Dorms
Cornell's Dickson Hall is mostly comprised of single dorm rooms. It's the biggest dormitory hall in the Ivy League, and a bit old, so it doesn't offer air conditioning, which can be crucial in the early and later warm months of the academic year. Bathrooms are also meant to be shared by 30+ people, but residents say the vibrant social life more than makes up for it.
05:21
Room tour
Ashley Lin Dorms
This is a tour of my single room in Clara Dickson Hall.
02:51
Clara dickson hall amenities tour
Ashley Lin Dorms
Clara Dickson Hall is a dorm on North Campus and the biggest dormitory in the entire Ivy League. Here I show you what the dorm looks like and the amenities it includes.

Cornell University Court-Kay-Bauer Hall

01:32
Housing at cornell
Sam Fuqua Dorms
There are lots of different options for housing at Cornell. For freshman, I would definitely recommend a traditional dorm to get the most out of meeting people, but if you have a specific arts niche (like theater), then I would definitely recommend Risley Hall, or if you're looking to be more independent, a townhouse. I have friends in all of the different residence halls and each one has something different to offer!
03:25
Ckb hall double
Benjamin Chen Dorms
A standard double at CKB Hall, short for Court-Kay-Bauer Hall, which is actually three residence halls grouped into one. CKB as a whole is relatively new, offering amenities like air conditioning that many other dorms lack. Unlike Mews, however, the other new dorm building, it tends to have a stronger sense of community.

Cornell University High Rise 5

03:08
High rise 5 double
Benjamin Chen Dorms
A look at a double at High Rise 5, one of Cornell's freshman dormitories. It's a bit older, which means no air conditioning in August/September and May, but for most of the year, Ithaca is fairly cold. The double is much bigger than those of some other dormitory buildings, and offers some great views of campus.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved