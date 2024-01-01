Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of Pittsburgh Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

00:38
How to prevent the freshmen 15
This is the main and biggest gym on campus. Besides this gym, there are 3 other gyms accessible to all students, and mini gyms in almost every dorm building that is only accessible to those living in the dorm. In addition to the use of fitness facilities, the University of Pittsburgh offers a plethora of group exercise classes.
01:35
Jenny takes you through hillman library!
Academics
Hillman library is the main and biggest library at Pitt. There's a computer lab, group study rooms, and it's open 24 hours except on weekends. If you need a study snack or coffee, there's a cafe inside the library. Tip: avoid this place during finals week! It's a madhouse in there.
01:30
Views from the common area in sutherland hall
Dorms
Sutherland Hall is the Honors Housing freshmen dorm. Kyle lives in a 4-bedroom, 8-person suite that comes with a private bathroom for only him and his suitemates.
00:57
Views from the top of cathy
Academics
The 35th and 36th floor of the Cathedral of Learning has amazing views of the University of Pittsburgh campus and the city of Pittsburgh. The Honors College is also located on these floors.
01:44
Behold, the cathedral of learning
Academics
The Cathedral of Learning is the most famous building at the University of Pittsburgh. It's the tallest educational building on the Western hemisphere, and it's where classes are held and students like to study.
01:58
Jenny takes you on her commute to class
Dorms
As a senior, I live off-campus in an area a bit further out compared to where the majority of Pitt students live. So I take a bus to school, and it's usually a 10-15 minute ride. The public transportation in Pittsburgh can get you anywhere in the city, and it's free for Pitt students.
01:34
Check out the nationality rooms inside the cathedral of learning
Academics
The Nationality Rooms in the Cathedral of Learning are rooms that each represent a nation's culture. Classes are held in each of these rooms.
01:13
Check out schenley park!
Schenley Park is a large park on campus for when you want to escape the city life and dive into nature. There's a small pond and tons of running trails. There's also an ice skating rink, golf course, and botanical garden that is free for Pitt students.
01:11
Jenny talks about the plethora of hospitals for all you pre-health students
Campus
UPMC, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, is one of the largest hospital systems in the nation. Because there are so many UPMC hospitals in Pittsburgh, this gives plenty of clinical opportunities for pre-health students
00:44
Meet jenny!
Campus
A brief intro about me + my school
SHOW MORE

University of Pittsburgh Biomedical Science Tower

01:14
Jenny shows you a typical lecture hall for a large class
Academics
Here's a look at my Biochem lecture hall. This is what a typical lecture hall for a large and popular class would look like. My friends Tiana and Josephine are in my class, and they share their favorite and least favorite things about Pitt.

University of Pittsburgh Cathedral of Learning

01:44
Behold, the cathedral of learning
Academics
The Cathedral of Learning is the most famous building at the University of Pittsburgh. It's the tallest educational building on the Western hemisphere, and it's where classes are held and students like to study.
01:34
Check out the nationality rooms inside the cathedral of learning
Academics
The Nationality Rooms in the Cathedral of Learning are rooms that each represent a nation's culture. Classes are held in each of these rooms.
00:44
Meet jenny!
Campus
A brief intro about me + my school
00:34
Good luck in your college search!
Campus
Signing off the tour with some last words about why I love going to the University of Pittsburgh.

University of Pittsburgh Forbes Ave

01:26
Take a walk down forbes ave with jenny!
Forbes Avenue is one of the main streets on Pitt's campus. Living near this street is ideal because it has everything you need to survive: a bunch of restaurants, quick eats, and stores (clothing, shoes, 24/7 convenience store, gift store, flower shop).

University of Pittsburgh Hillman Library

01:35
Jenny takes you through hillman library!
Academics
Hillman library is the main and biggest library at Pitt. There's a computer lab, group study rooms, and it's open 24 hours except on weekends. If you need a study snack or coffee, there's a cafe inside the library. Tip: avoid this place during finals week! It's a madhouse in there.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved