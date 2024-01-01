YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Pittsburgh Campus
00:38
How to prevent the freshmen 15
This is the main and biggest gym on campus. Besides this gym, there are 3 other gyms accessible to all students, and mini gyms in almost every dorm building that is only accessible to those living in the dorm. In addition to the use of fitness facilities, the University of Pittsburgh offers a plethora of group exercise classes.
01:35
Jenny takes you through hillman library!
Hillman library is the main and biggest library at Pitt. There's a computer lab, group study rooms, and it's open 24 hours except on weekends. If you need a study snack or coffee, there's a cafe inside the library. Tip: avoid this place during finals week! It's a madhouse in there.
01:30
Views from the common area in sutherland hall
Sutherland Hall is the Honors Housing freshmen dorm. Kyle lives in a 4-bedroom, 8-person suite that comes with a private bathroom for only him and his suitemates.
00:57
Views from the top of cathy
The 35th and 36th floor of the Cathedral of Learning has amazing views of the University of Pittsburgh campus and the city of Pittsburgh. The Honors College is also located on these floors.
01:44
Behold, the cathedral of learning
The Cathedral of Learning is the most famous building at the University of Pittsburgh. It's the tallest educational building on the Western hemisphere, and it's where classes are held and students like to study.
01:58
Jenny takes you on her commute to class
As a senior, I live off-campus in an area a bit further out compared to where the majority of Pitt students live. So I take a bus to school, and it's usually a 10-15 minute ride. The public transportation in Pittsburgh can get you anywhere in the city, and it's free for Pitt students.
01:34
Check out the nationality rooms inside the cathedral of learning
The Nationality Rooms in the Cathedral of Learning are rooms that each represent a nation's culture. Classes are held in each of these rooms.
01:13
Check out schenley park!
Schenley Park is a large park on campus for when you want to escape the city life and dive into nature. There's a small pond and tons of running trails. There's also an ice skating rink, golf course, and botanical garden that is free for Pitt students.
01:11
Jenny talks about the plethora of hospitals for all you pre-health students
UPMC, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, is one of the largest hospital systems in the nation. Because there are so many UPMC hospitals in Pittsburgh, this gives plenty of clinical opportunities for pre-health students
University of Pittsburgh Biomedical Science Tower
01:14
Jenny shows you a typical lecture hall for a large class
Here's a look at my Biochem lecture hall. This is what a typical lecture hall for a large and popular class would look like. My friends Tiana and Josephine are in my class, and they share their favorite and least favorite things about Pitt.
University of Pittsburgh Cathedral of Learning
University of Pittsburgh Forbes Ave
University of Pittsburgh Hillman Library
