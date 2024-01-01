YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Pittsburgh Dining & Food
Check in with jenny at a pitt arts event
The Pitt Arts Program is a program that offers students to attend performances, including musicals, operas, one-man shows, and orchestral concerts. Along with the performance is a meal at a restaurant or a catered meal. The best part about it is it's completely free for students!
Freshmen dorm lobby got a huge makeover
Sutherland Hall is the Honors College freshmen dorm. The lobby recently got renovated, so there's a new convenience store where you can buy food with your meal plan and a kiosk to custom order your food. This dorm building also has its own buffet-style dining hall, so you can survive without ever leaving the building!
Continue down forbes ave with jenny
Forbes Avenue is one of the main streets on Pitt's campus. Living near this street is ideal because it has everything you need to survive: a bunch of restaurants, quick eats, and stores (clothing, shoes, 24/7 convenience store, gift store, flower shop).
