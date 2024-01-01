Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of Pittsburgh Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:03
Check in with jenny at a pitt arts event
Food
The Pitt Arts Program is a program that offers students to attend performances, including musicals, operas, one-man shows, and orchestral concerts. Along with the performance is a meal at a restaurant or a catered meal. The best part about it is it's completely free for students!
01:48
Freshmen dorm lobby got a huge makeover
Dorms
Sutherland Hall is the Honors College freshmen dorm. The lobby recently got renovated, so there's a new convenience store where you can buy food with your meal plan and a kiosk to custom order your food. This dorm building also has its own buffet-style dining hall, so you can survive without ever leaving the building!
00:57
Continue down forbes ave with jenny
Food
Forbes Avenue is one of the main streets on Pitt's campus. Living near this street is ideal because it has everything you need to survive: a bunch of restaurants, quick eats, and stores (clothing, shoes, 24/7 convenience store, gift store, flower shop).
01:29
Jenny shows you around schenley plaza!
Food
The University assisted the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy with construction management services for the revitalization of Schenley Plaza, located across Fifth Avenue from the Cathedral of Learning.

University of Pittsburgh Pamela's Diner

00:57
Continue down forbes ave with jenny
Food
Forbes Avenue is one of the main streets on Pitt's campus. Living near this street is ideal because it has everything you need to survive: a bunch of restaurants, quick eats, and stores (clothing, shoes, 24/7 convenience store, gift store, flower shop).

University of Pittsburgh Schenley Plaza

01:29
Jenny shows you around schenley plaza!
Food
The University assisted the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy with construction management services for the revitalization of Schenley Plaza, located across Fifth Avenue from the Cathedral of Learning.

University of Pittsburgh Stephen Foster Memorial

01:03
Check in with jenny at a pitt arts event
Food
The Pitt Arts Program is a program that offers students to attend performances, including musicals, operas, one-man shows, and orchestral concerts. Along with the performance is a meal at a restaurant or a catered meal. The best part about it is it's completely free for students!

University of Pittsburgh Sutherland Hall (Residence Hall)

01:48
Freshmen dorm lobby got a huge makeover
Dorms
Sutherland Hall is the Honors College freshmen dorm. The lobby recently got renovated, so there's a new convenience store where you can buy food with your meal plan and a kiosk to custom order your food. This dorm building also has its own buffet-style dining hall, so you can survive without ever leaving the building!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved