YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Portland (UP) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:35
Sports
Tour of the Merlo Soccer Field and a peek at a volleyball game. The Portland Pilots are members of the West Coast Conference and compete at the NCAA Division 1 level. There are sixteen intercollegiate teams: baseball (M), basketball (MW), cross country (MW), rowing (W), soccer (MW), tennis (MW), indoor and outdoor track and field (MW), and indoor and beach volleyball (W).
01:37
The clark library
The Clark Library was completely renovated in 2013. The library features seating for approximately 700 people, with a variety of individual and collaborative seating areas; 19 group study rooms including nine equipped with monitors for group viewing from a laptop; 50 VDI workstations with access to the library's online resources, Microsoft Office, course software, and more; A digital lab offering creative production space for developing and editing multimedia assignments and teaching units; and A quiet study floor (on the lower floor of the library) with a cozy fireplace seating area.
01:27
West quad tour
In this Video, I show you the West Quad, Best Quad :), that is home to Villa Maria Hall, Mehling Hall, and Corrado Hall.
01:42
Buckley center "bc"
My friend and I talk a little bit about the Buckley Center: the building that is home to the Buckley Center Gallery; College of Arts & Sciences; Center for Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation; School of Nursing; Shepard Academic Resource Center, and studies abroad office.
02:24
Lunch at the commons
Lunch at the commons with some friends! We talk meal points, dietary restrictions, and food choices. Bauccio Commons "The commons" has provided a space for students, faculty, priests, and staff to eat since 1952. Here they serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.
01:25
Mehling hall and the city
Mehling Hall, the tallest building on campus and in North Portland, houses women in 195 rooms on its eight floors. Mehling was built in 1964 and has housed women exclusively since its opening. The hall has kitchens on every floor; some of the nicest and most spacious rooms on campus :) ; large study rooms; a ballroom; and a black box theater in the basement used for small theater productions.
01:02
View from the bluff
The University of Portland is a thriving community of more than 4,000 students, who come from around the nation and the world, as well as over 1,000 faculty and staff. The University is located up on a bluff in a residential neighborhood overlooking the Willamette River and the city of Portland. The school’s location also is the inspiration for its nickname, “The Bluff.”
02:45
Interview about life on campus!
An interview with my friend Sarah where we discuss: campus life, advice, dorm situations, and campus food!
01:44
Gym time
Time to hit the gym! The Beauchamp Recreation & Wellness Center's 72,000-square-foot center includes three gyms, locker rooms, an outdoor recreation area, and bike rental shop, plus a 3,670-square-foot cardio training space. It's very big and it was just opened in 2015!! In addition, the center has three wood floor studios with mirrors, a suspended indoor track, a rock wall, a wellness suite, and several training and workout areas. They offer classes every day.
01:14
Views of the river
Looking from up above view that overlooks The Franz Campus. The (future) Franz Campus is comprised of 35 acres adjacent to the west and 135 feet below the campus along the Willamette River. The 2,250 linear feet of waterfront provide a host of opportunities for natural resources for the University's environmental science program, and expansion of our facilities.
University of Portland (UP)
01:27
West quad tour
In this Video, I show you the West Quad, Best Quad :), that is home to Villa Maria Hall, Mehling Hall, and Corrado Hall.
00:41
University of portland, let's goooo!
The University of Portland, located at the heart of North Portland, Oregon, is a beautiful private university that awards hundreds of students from diverse ethnic, cultural, and religious communities. There is so much this University has to offer, and I, Claire Matanguihan, am SO EXCITED to show you! Join me as I give you a tour of my beautiful (and sometimes rainy) campus!
University of Portland (UP) Beauchamp Recreation & Wellness Center
01:44
Gym time
Time to hit the gym! The Beauchamp Recreation & Wellness Center's 72,000-square-foot center includes three gyms, locker rooms, an outdoor recreation area, and bike rental shop, plus a 3,670-square-foot cardio training space. It's very big and it was just opened in 2015!! In addition, the center has three wood floor studios with mirrors, a suspended indoor track, a rock wall, a wellness suite, and several training and workout areas. They offer classes every day.
University of Portland (UP) Buckley Center
01:42
Buckley center "bc"
My friend and I talk a little bit about the Buckley Center: the building that is home to the Buckley Center Gallery; College of Arts & Sciences; Center for Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation; School of Nursing; Shepard Academic Resource Center, and studies abroad office.
University of Portland (UP) Clark Library
01:37
The clark library
The Clark Library was completely renovated in 2013. The library features seating for approximately 700 people, with a variety of individual and collaborative seating areas; 19 group study rooms including nine equipped with monitors for group viewing from a laptop; 50 VDI workstations with access to the library's online resources, Microsoft Office, course software, and more; A digital lab offering creative production space for developing and editing multimedia assignments and teaching units; and A quiet study floor (on the lower floor of the library) with a cozy fireplace seating area.