When is the best time to visit University of Rhode Island (URI)?

Visiting University of Rhode Island (URI) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Rhode Island (URI) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Kingston as well. Remember that Kingston is also catering to 13342 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Rhode Island (URI)?

The University of Rhode Island (URI) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Kingston. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Ocean Rose Inn at University of Rhode Island (URI)

Hamilton Village Inn at University of Rhode Island (URI)

The Atlantic House Hotel at University of Rhode Island (URI)

Seafield Cottage at University of Rhode Island (URI)

The Richards Bed and Breakfast at University of Rhode Island (URI)

Aqua Blue Hotel at University of Rhode Island (URI)

Shells By The Sea Bed And Breakfast at University of Rhode Island (URI)

Blue Oaks Bed and Breakfast at University of Rhode Island (URI)

Hampton Inn South Kingstown - Newport Area at University of Rhode Island (URI)

Blueberry Cove Inn at University of Rhode Island (URI)

Sheppard's Campus Ave B & B at University of Rhode Island (URI)

Sheppard's Cottage Bed & Breakfast at University of Rhode Island (URI)

King's Rose at University of Rhode Island (URI)

La Cappella Bed & Breakfast at University of Rhode Island (URI)

Sugar Loaf Hill B & B at University of Rhode Island (URI)

Holiday Inn South Kingstown (Newport Area) at University of Rhode Island (URI)

Sheppard's Place Bed & Breakfast at University of Rhode Island (URI)

What do families do in Kingston when they visit University of Rhode Island (URI)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Kingston. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Rhode Island (URI) and see for yourself how the student make use of Kingston.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Rhode Island (URI)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: