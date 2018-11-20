Sign Up
University of Rhode Island (URI) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of Rhode Island (URI)?

Visiting University of Rhode Island (URI) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Rhode Island (URI) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Kingston as well. Remember that Kingston is also catering to 13342 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Rhode Island (URI)?

The University of Rhode Island (URI) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Kingston. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Ocean Rose Inn at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • Hamilton Village Inn at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • The Atlantic House Hotel at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • Seafield Cottage at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • The Richards Bed and Breakfast at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • Aqua Blue Hotel at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • Shells By The Sea Bed And Breakfast at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • Blue Oaks Bed and Breakfast at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • Hampton Inn South Kingstown - Newport Area at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • Blueberry Cove Inn at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • Sheppard's Campus Ave B & B at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • Sheppard's Cottage Bed & Breakfast at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • King's Rose at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • La Cappella Bed & Breakfast at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • Sugar Loaf Hill B & B at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • Holiday Inn South Kingstown (Newport Area) at University of Rhode Island (URI)
  • Sheppard's Place Bed & Breakfast at University of Rhode Island (URI)

What do families do in Kingston when they visit University of Rhode Island (URI)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Kingston. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Rhode Island (URI) and see for yourself how the student make use of Kingston.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Rhode Island (URI)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:13
Intro
jake doyon Academics
Hey guys! My name is Jake and I will giving you a tour of URI!
00:20
Workload
jake doyon Academics
Insight into the workload of your freshman year at URI
00:09
Outside bressler hall
jake doyon Dorms
Business "Living, Learning, Community" at URI, a look at the outside of the outside of the business dorm at URI
00:19
My dorm room
jake doyon Dorms
Business "Living, Learning, Community" at URI, a look into my personal dorm, a triple, at URI
00:18
Uri double
jake doyon Dorms
Business "Living, Learning, Community" at URI, a look into a double dorm at URI
00:43
Uri quad
jake doyon Campus
Here is the quad at URI, this is a great place for students to hangout and socialized.
00:13
Chafee building
jake doyon Academics
A look into one of the academic buildings at URI
01:17
Balentine hall
jake doyon Academics
A view of the hall where the business classes are held
01:23
Beaupre center
jake doyon Academics
The Beaupre Center, this is the chemistry and science center.
00:30
Hope dining hall
jake doyon Food
Hope dining hall is the most popular dining hall on campus because it is believed to be the best food on campus, and it is open on weekends.
