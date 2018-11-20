How long do University of Rhode Island (URI) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 37 tour videos for University of Rhode Island (URI), so you can expect to spend between 111 to 185 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Rhode Island (URI) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Rhode Island (URI) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Rhode Island (URI) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Rhode Island (URI) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Kingston, RI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Rhode Island (URI), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Kingston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Rhode Island (URI) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Rhode Island (URI) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Rhode Island (URI) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Rhode Island (URI) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Kingston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Rhode Island (URI) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Rhode Island (URI)?

Below is a list of every University of Rhode Island (URI) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Rhode Island (URI) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Rhode Island (URI) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Rhode Island (URI) students!

What is city Kingston, RI like?

Kingston is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Rhode Island (URI).

Who are the tour guides for University of Rhode Island (URI) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Rhode Island (URI). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Rhode Island (URI) tours:

University of Rhode Island (URI), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Rhode Island (URI) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Kingston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Rhode Island (URI) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: