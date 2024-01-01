At Scranton, and many colleges, a wide range of fitness classes are offered on top of the gym and recreation centers. At my school, they offer spin classes, yoga, meditation, pilates, HIIT, and more free to students, and most are led by students. Students have to already be certified or can take training classes to instruct the classes. This yoga class was instructed by my friend, Maddie, who was certified before she got to the U and started teaching classes in her first semester of college. This particular class was Disney themed and was really fun! It's just one of the many classes that the University offers for its students to stay healthy. Scranton as a whole has many different aspects demonstrating that they believe the health of their students is important. They also offer many different opportunities and incentives to get students excited to participate in activities to make them healthy.