University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Campus

02:18
Academic buildings: booker t and mcmaster
Holly Kuldell Academics
Booker T Washington is where I have my theater classes and I love the historic photographs that are all over the walls. Most Theater majors hang out here so I can meet them even if we don't have class. McMaster is the Visual Art and Design school so that's where I have all of my Media Arts classes. It's sort of far from the central parts of campus but the walk is worth it.
01:19
Quads: the fountain
Holly Kuldell Campus
The Fountain sits right in front of the Thomas Cooper library. There are benches around it to sit and relax, like many students do!
01:15
Quads: the horseshoe
Holly Kuldell Campus
The Horseshoe is one of the prettiest places on campus. The campus is in the city but this part reminds you of a more rural campus, so you get the best of both worlds. South Carolina oftentimes has nice sunny weather, and this area of campus is an easy place to enjoy it.
01:06
Landmarks: cocky statue
Holly Kuldell Campus
This new statue is a great place to take pictures and also perfect for if you want to meet someone somewhere outdoors because everyone knows where to find him! Your On-Campus tour makes a stop here too.
01:28
Landmarks: third floor of gambrell
Holly Kuldell Campus
This landmark is one that a lot of my friends don't even know about so you're getting the inside scoop! This area is perfect for a quiet place with some privacy which can be hard to find at such a large school. I like studying or watching Netflix here.
01:37
Stadiums: williams brice (football)
Holly Kuldell
Willy B is the BEST stadium because of how huge it is! Unfortunately it's about a mile off campus but there are free shuttles to get you there! Our football fans are so intense and it creates such an amazing atmosphere in the seats.
01:23
Thomas cooper library
Holly Kuldell Campus
Thomas Cooper Library is nice place to study but it does get insanely crowded during finals week and there is minimal parking close by which is frustrating for those of us who don't live on campus. I suggest renting study rooms in advance if you need a quiet space.
06:54
Day in my life at uofsc
Abby King Campus
A day in my life as a student at UofSC
02:01
Mcmaster lab
Holly Kuldell Academics
The only lab that I have access to is our computer lab for the art school but this video explains it's uses and those of a science lab as well.
01:46
Classrooms: booker t and gambrell
Holly Kuldell Academics
Here I show you what my theater classrooms and history/english classrooms look like! Theater classes are normally very small while the others are usually 20-30 students. I like choosing classes with this size because I feel I can get to know the faculty more, but they always hold office hours where you can just drop by. Not every class at a huge school has a huge amount of students!
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)

University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Blatt PE Center

University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Gambrell Hall

University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Horizon Garage

