YOU'RE WATCHING
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
02:18
Academic buildings: booker t and mcmaster
Booker T Washington is where I have my theater classes and I love the historic photographs that are all over the walls. Most Theater majors hang out here so I can meet them even if we don't have class. McMaster is the Visual Art and Design school so that's where I have all of my Media Arts classes. It's sort of far from the central parts of campus but the walk is worth it.
01:19
Quads: the fountain
The Fountain sits right in front of the Thomas Cooper library. There are benches around it to sit and relax, like many students do!
01:15
Quads: the horseshoe
The Horseshoe is one of the prettiest places on campus. The campus is in the city but this part reminds you of a more rural campus, so you get the best of both worlds. South Carolina oftentimes has nice sunny weather, and this area of campus is an easy place to enjoy it.
01:06
Landmarks: cocky statue
This new statue is a great place to take pictures and also perfect for if you want to meet someone somewhere outdoors because everyone knows where to find him! Your On-Campus tour makes a stop here too.
01:28
Landmarks: third floor of gambrell
This landmark is one that a lot of my friends don't even know about so you're getting the inside scoop! This area is perfect for a quiet place with some privacy which can be hard to find at such a large school. I like studying or watching Netflix here.
01:37
Stadiums: williams brice (football)
Willy B is the BEST stadium because of how huge it is! Unfortunately it's about a mile off campus but there are free shuttles to get you there! Our football fans are so intense and it creates such an amazing atmosphere in the seats.
01:23
Thomas cooper library
Thomas Cooper Library is nice place to study but it does get insanely crowded during finals week and there is minimal parking close by which is frustrating for those of us who don't live on campus. I suggest renting study rooms in advance if you need a quiet space.
02:01
Mcmaster lab
The only lab that I have access to is our computer lab for the art school but this video explains it's uses and those of a science lab as well.
01:46
Classrooms: booker t and gambrell
Here I show you what my theater classrooms and history/english classrooms look like! Theater classes are normally very small while the others are usually 20-30 students. I like choosing classes with this size because I feel I can get to know the faculty more, but they always hold office hours where you can just drop by. Not every class at a huge school has a huge amount of students!
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
01:15
Quads: the horseshoe
The Horseshoe is one of the prettiest places on campus. The campus is in the city but this part reminds you of a more rural campus, so you get the best of both worlds. South Carolina oftentimes has nice sunny weather, and this area of campus is an easy place to enjoy it.
01:32
Academic buildings: gambrell and humanities
Gambrell and Humanities are right next to each other and have a lot of foot traffic in and around them. Humanities also has a Starbucks that takes meal plan money! I've had english, history of film and media studies, and spanish class in these two buildings so I spend a lot of time in the area.
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Blatt PE Center
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Gambrell Hall
01:28
Landmarks: third floor of gambrell
This landmark is one that a lot of my friends don't even know about so you're getting the inside scoop! This area is perfect for a quiet place with some privacy which can be hard to find at such a large school. I like studying or watching Netflix here.
01:46
Classrooms: booker t and gambrell
Here I show you what my theater classrooms and history/english classrooms look like! Theater classes are normally very small while the others are usually 20-30 students. I like choosing classes with this size because I feel I can get to know the faculty more, but they always hold office hours where you can just drop by. Not every class at a huge school has a huge amount of students!
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Horizon Garage
02:35
Landmarks: horizon garage at sunset
One "bucket list" item to do at U of SC is to watch the sunset on the top of Horizon parking garage. Unfortunately it was cloudy when I took videos, but from the months of May to November, it's sunny almost every day, giving us the most beautiful sunsets. The garage is in walking distance of many things on campus, including the library!