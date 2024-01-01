Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:20
Jamie shows you all the new things we have on campus?
Food
With all the new things USF is adding to campus we have just gotten our third Starbucks and the first BurgerFi ever to be on a campus. USF is really trying to improve in dining and housing.
00:52
Pollo tropical
Food
touring around campus
00:58
Bull market
Food
Bull Market happens every Wednesday morning and it is open and free to anyone who wants to go out a check it out. It is mostly student organizations, but small vendors will come out to sell local products. It's very much like a loud farmers market of sorts.
00:48
Jamie shows you champions choice dining hall.
Food
Champions Choice is just one of the three dinning halls we have on campus and my favorite one. There are 3 dining plans open access, any 15 meals and Bull Block 165. As a freshmen living on Campus you are forced to eat at the dining halls because it is a great way to meet people and they want to make sure you are eating. Just be careful because they have really good cookies and you will defiantly get that freshmen 15 if you eat to many.
00:45
Best place to eat off campus- koizi!
Food
Endless sushi and hibachi, what more could you want?
00:56
Porillo's | favorite place to eat off campus
Brittany Williams Food
Today I am going to tell you guys about one of my favorite places to eat off campus… Portello’s In this series I will be giving you little tours and behind the scenes of The University of South Florida campus! From dorm room tours to classroom tours to interviews, I want to give you guys a full view of what my campus has to offer. Again, this is a 25-30-part series so hit that bell button to be notified on all my uploads. #collegetour #USF #campusreel USF College Life CampusReel Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbNqJONSTS7rR00K4tCp2y5_w0DtqgYIb ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow MainstreamDIY on Social Media: Instagram~ https://www.instagram.com/littybrittany/ Pinterest~ https://www.pinterest.com/MainstreamDIY/ Tumblr~ http://mainstreamdiy.tumblr.com/ Shop MainstreamDIY on: Poshmark~ https://poshmark.com/closet/mainstreamdiy Mercari~ https://www.mercari.com/u/289590030/ Want FREE STUFF? Sign up for Influenster using the link below and learn about their VoxBoxes: https://www.influenster.com/r/264949 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Business Inquires: bwilliams14@mail.usf.edu
02:50
Jp dining
Food
So a lot of the food had been put away for the night, but they are usually bustling with activity and a constant supply of food. One food that does go fast, however, are their chocolate chip cookies. I use to eat 5 at every meal. No joke. I definitely feel that if you can afford to bump up to the Unlimited meal plan, it's worth it. So many great memories and relationships were formed by being able to go to the dining hall whenever to hang out with people. Honestly, after the first few weeks, the quality of the food goes down and it's not the greatest, but you live with what you get. I know people that only ever ate food that they bought, and others who ate exclusively in the dining hall. It all depends on preference. The dining hall being attached to the dorms, though, is extremely convenient.
00:34
Jamie take you to the new argos exchange
Food
Argos Exchange is a new food area at USF. The restaurants that are there are Flip Kitchen and Restaurant Rotation: Social Toast.
00:19
Champions choice
Food
The BEST dining hall in my honest opinion!
00:57
Check out the marshall student center food court!
Food
This is the main place to get commercial fast food! This is the food court located in the Marshall Student Center, the main hub of campus. There is a chick-fil-a, subway, panda express, papa johns and moes.
SHOW MORE

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)

01:57
Argos dining hall usf
Brittany Williams Food
Today I am talking to you guys about our newest dining location here at USF, Argos Exchange. This dining location consists of 3 separate kitchens that allow you to use meal swipes instead of money to eat great food!! In this series I will be giving you little tours and behind the scenes of The University of South Florida campus! From dorm room tours to classroom tours to interviews, I want to give you guys a full view of what my campus has to offer. Again, this is a 25-30-part series so hit that bell button to be notified on all my uploads. #collegetour #USF #campusreel USF College Life CampusReel Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow MainstreamDIY on Social Media: Instagram~ https://www.instagram.com/littybrittany/ Pinterest~ https://www.pinterest.com/MainstreamDIY/ Tumblr~ http://mainstreamdiy.tumblr.com/ Shop MainstreamDIY on: Poshmark~ https://poshmark.com/closet/mainstrea... Mercari~ https://www.mercari.com/u/289590030/ Want FREE STUFF? Sign up for Influenster using the link below and learn about their VoxBoxes: https://www.influenster.com/r/264949 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Business Inquires: bwilliams14@mail.usf.edu Category Howto & Style

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Argos Center

00:34
Jamie take you to the new argos exchange
Food
Argos Exchange is a new food area at USF. The restaurants that are there are Flip Kitchen and Restaurant Rotation: Social Toast.

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) BurgerFi

01:20
Jamie shows you all the new things we have on campus?
Food
With all the new things USF is adding to campus we have just gotten our third Starbucks and the first BurgerFi ever to be on a campus. USF is really trying to improve in dining and housing.

University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Champion's Choice

00:19
Champions choice
Food
The BEST dining hall in my honest opinion!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved