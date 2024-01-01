YOU'RE WATCHING
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Dining & Food
Jamie shows you all the new things we have on campus?
With all the new things USF is adding to campus we have just gotten our third Starbucks and the first BurgerFi ever to be on a campus. USF is really trying to improve in dining and housing.
Bull market
Bull Market happens every Wednesday morning and it is open and free to anyone who wants to go out a check it out. It is mostly student organizations, but small vendors will come out to sell local products. It's very much like a loud farmers market of sorts.
Jamie shows you champions choice dining hall.
Champions Choice is just one of the three dinning halls we have on campus and my favorite one. There are 3 dining plans open access, any 15 meals and Bull Block 165. As a freshmen living on Campus you are forced to eat at the dining halls because it is a great way to meet people and they want to make sure you are eating. Just be careful because they have really good cookies and you will defiantly get that freshmen 15 if you eat to many.
Porillo's | favorite place to eat off campus
Porillo's | favorite place to eat off campus

Today I am going to tell you guys about one of my favorite places to eat off campus… Portello's
Jp dining
So a lot of the food had been put away for the night, but they are usually bustling with activity and a constant supply of food. One food that does go fast, however, are their chocolate chip cookies. I use to eat 5 at every meal. No joke. I definitely feel that if you can afford to bump up to the Unlimited meal plan, it's worth it. So many great memories and relationships were formed by being able to go to the dining hall whenever to hang out with people. Honestly, after the first few weeks, the quality of the food goes down and it's not the greatest, but you live with what you get. I know people that only ever ate food that they bought, and others who ate exclusively in the dining hall. It all depends on preference. The dining hall being attached to the dorms, though, is extremely convenient.
Jamie take you to the new argos exchange
Argos Exchange is a new food area at USF. The restaurants that are there are Flip Kitchen and Restaurant Rotation: Social Toast.
Argos dining hall usf
Argos dining hall usf

Today I am talking to you guys about our newest dining location here at USF, Argos Exchange. This dining location consists of 3 separate kitchens that allow you to use meal swipes instead of money to eat great food!!