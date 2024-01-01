So a lot of the food had been put away for the night, but they are usually bustling with activity and a constant supply of food. One food that does go fast, however, are their chocolate chip cookies. I use to eat 5 at every meal. No joke. I definitely feel that if you can afford to bump up to the Unlimited meal plan, it's worth it. So many great memories and relationships were formed by being able to go to the dining hall whenever to hang out with people. Honestly, after the first few weeks, the quality of the food goes down and it's not the greatest, but you live with what you get. I know people that only ever ate food that they bought, and others who ate exclusively in the dining hall. It all depends on preference. The dining hall being attached to the dorms, though, is extremely convenient.