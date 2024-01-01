YOU'RE WATCHING
University of the Pacific (UOP) Campus
02:30
Samantha: pacific campus tour
Join Samantha on a quick tour of our University of the Pacific campus!
02:23
Tour *more* of the pacific campus with sam!
Sam takes us along for another tour of Pacific -- this time, she stops by Robb Garden and visits an exhibit at the Jeanette Powell Art Center.
04:37
Jacob: tour the university of pacific campus
Come along with Jacob as he shows you around University of the Pacific!
02:05
Abigail: pacific garden market
Take a look at University of the Pacific's Ted & Chris Robb Community Garden with one of its student workers, Shazza Lyons.
01:19
Sam: earth day and solar panel ceremony
This Earth Day, the University of the Pacific celebrated by having a ceremony for the new solar panels and electric car charging stations that were built on campus. The President, notable student and alumni, and even the may of Stockton were in attendance as the university highlighted their admirable sustainability efforts!
06:27
Tour the pacific campus with sam!
University of the Pacific has a lot to offer its students. Join Sam as she takes us along and shows us exactly what that means!
02:16
Sam: what's in my bag?
Not sure what to pack for the first day of classes? Here's what I keep in my tote bag! I include some essential school supplies as well as things that are helpful to have when walking around campus all day.