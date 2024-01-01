Sign Up
University of the Pacific (UOP) Dining & Food

00:48
Visit poppy coffee with devin and rod
Jim Cooke Food
Poppy Coffee is one of our favorite coffee shops in Stockton, and bonus -- it's right down the street from Pacific. Vanilla chai latte and garden bagel? Yes, please!
00:44
More coffee content! trail's new fall drinks don't disappoint!
Jennifer Sparkman Food
Psychology major Reign tries out Trail Coffee's newest fall drinks. Trail is right across from campus and worth a visit for drinks, AMAZING baked goods and adorable pup, Indie! 
02:48
Matthias: stockton eats!
Luiza Macedo Food
Stockton was named the most diverse city in the United States, making the cuisine here diverse and incredible. Join Matthias as he takes you to try out some spots around Stockton, all within walking distance of the University of the Pacific campus.
00:49
Tacos: not just for tuesdays!
Jim Cooke Food
Nicklaus, Mariana and Tristan try out tacos and more at Tequileros Taqueria, a favorite of our students, staff and faculty -- and it's only 5 minutes from campus! 
01:23
Sam: let's eat at food trucks in stockton!
Jacob Gray Food
Stockton is full of amazing food truck options and most of them are close to campus. In this video, I tour a couple of food trucks around town to check out all the delicious options!
02:26
Sahila: the infamous burritos of pacific
Luiza Macedo Food
The food on University of the Pacific's campus is incredible, but one thing stands out: the breakfast burritos. In honor of National Burrito Day on April 1, 2021, Sahila came back to campus to rate the breakfast burrito orders of significant figures on campus. When you visit us, make sure you make it on time to grab a burrito!

