University of Vermont (UVM) Campus
02:34
Why i chose uvm? hear from tim
Meet Tim, a 2019 graduate, and learn why UVM and Vermont can cater to a wide range of interests and passions.
05:01
New student programs at the university of vermont: an overview
In which Nick describes the foundation and functions of the Office of New Student Programs at the University of Vermont (UVM). The intended audience is prospective students. For more information: https://www.uvm.edu/newstudentprograms.
02:35
My experience coming to uvm from over 2,000 miles away
From growing up in Wyoming to spending the last three years at the University of Vermont I have learned a lot about transitioning from one side of the country to the other!
02:40
Why i chose uvm? hear from garrett
Hear from Garrett, a sophomore in the 2022 class, about what its like to go to UVM in Burlington, VT.
08:45
Burlington by bike
Join Harrison on a bike tour of University of Vermont campus and Burlington. Since 2015, Burlington has been recognized as Bicycle Friendly City and has over 100 miles of bike trails.
