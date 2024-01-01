YOU'RE WATCHING
University of West Georgia (UWG) Dining & Food
00:38
Kameron shows heaven aka the wolves den food court!!
The Wolves Den Food Court is located on the lower level of the UCC. It has many options for students who are hungry in between classes such as pizza, sushi, Chik-Fil-A, burgers, as well as snacks and such. You can use Dining Dollars and Wolf Bucks here.
00:52
Best dining hall? kameron introduces east commons!
East Commons is one of two dining halls on camp, the other is Z6. EC as we call it is 24 hours so if you have the unlimited meal plan you are able to access it at anytime of night. Inside they have different stations including Hibachi, Pasta, American Grill, a salad bar and a sandwich station. I was unable to go inside and show you because I don't have a meal plan, but it's definitely the best dining hall we have! Housing and Residence Life is located underneath.
01:38
Are you hungry? ucc the best place to eat on campus
The university community center offers the food court also known as the wolves den. Variety of food. Here you can get Chik fil a sandwiches and even pizza
01:24
Kameron gives a tour of maple street!
A simple tour of Maple Street where the university is located. It helps to be familiarized with your surroundings. There are lots of places to eat/work around the campus and Maple Street holds most of them.
00:31
Fav off campus eating spot? g-town
So G-Town is definitely my fav place to eat off campus! Their wings are amazing, but so if their other food. They offer wings, seafood, fried rice, teriyaki chicken, even deserts as well! They close at 10 PM though so if you want it you have to get it early.
00:52
