East Commons is one of two dining halls on camp, the other is Z6. EC as we call it is 24 hours so if you have the unlimited meal plan you are able to access it at anytime of night. Inside they have different stations including Hibachi, Pasta, American Grill, a salad bar and a sandwich station. I was unable to go inside and show you because I don't have a meal plan, but it's definitely the best dining hall we have! Housing and Residence Life is located underneath.