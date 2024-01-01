YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Wyoming (UW) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
00:53
Important buildings on campus -- classroom
A hip-hoppin' building that landmarks the west edge of campus. Classroom always has students bustling from class to class, or just hanging around.
00:43
The gorgeous plaza that greets visitors
I remember my first time on campus, seeing this plaza and being blown away by its beauty. Now I get to enjoy its beauty everyday, along with the rest of Laramie!
01:57
Tour the artificial intelligence lab at university of wyoming with sindhu
Tour the Artificial Intelligence Lab at University of Wyoming with Sindhu
00:29
Important buildings on campus -- engineering
Everybody has at least one class in Engineering, which is why it's got the biggest bike rack in front of it! It's a bustling place to be, as students head to and from class, study on the grass, or eat donuts on the park bench!
00:35
Welcome to the arts and sciences building at university of wyoming with friday
Welcome to the Arts and Sciences Building at University of Wyoming with Friday
00:42
Go pokes! check out cowboy's football practice!
The stadium is on the far East side of campus, away from most buildings, but it has a Taco Bell just outside its perimeter! Nothing is more exciting than a home gameday, when everyone dresses in gold and comes out to support the Cowboys!
00:56
My favorite study spots at university of wyoming with selma
Selma shares her favorite study spots on campus.
00:32
What a lab is like
Labs at UW are pretty open-ended. The professor briefs the class on what they should be working on, then sets students free to collaborate, design and create!
01:57
Tour half acre gym at university of wyoming with umar
Tour Half Acre Gym at University of Wyoming with Umar
University of Wyoming (UW)
00:43
The gorgeous plaza that greets visitors
I remember my first time on campus, seeing this plaza and being blown away by its beauty. Now I get to enjoy its beauty everyday, along with the rest of Laramie!
00:35
Welcome to the arts and sciences building at university of wyoming with friday
Welcome to the Arts and Sciences Building at University of Wyoming with Friday
01:57
Tour half acre gym at university of wyoming with umar
Tour Half Acre Gym at University of Wyoming with Umar
02:51
Overview of the drilling simulator labs at the university of wyoming's engineering education and research building with moustafa
Overview of the Drilling Simulator Labs at the University of Wyoming's Engineering Education and Research Building with Moustafa
00:45
A look inside my lab and my schedule
Take a look at a UW studio lab -- they all look different, needing to meet different requirements, but they're all very different than a lecture hall. And what does a day in the life of a UW student look like?
00:48
Important buildings on campus -- agriculture
UW is known for its Environmental Studies program, and a lot of those classes take place in the Ag building.
00:39
Picnicking on prexy's pasture!
One of the most beautiful parts of campus, Prexy's Pasture is a hub for life. From dawn till dusk and in between, there are always people enjoying Prexy's. Students with their dogs, families with their children, clubs, etc. The large pasture allows for the University to host outdoor concerts and festivals, for groups to play sports, and for art lovers to appreciate "The University Family," a statue not featured in the video, due to the intense sunlight bleaching everything out.
University of Wyoming (UW) Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts
00:32
What a lab is like
Labs at UW are pretty open-ended. The professor briefs the class on what they should be working on, then sets students free to collaborate, design and create!