Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Valdosta State University (VSU) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

02:34
Snow cone and dance day
Leah Rowell Campus
The students had a fun with their amazing dance teams along with some delicious snow cones stay served for free.
03:49
Valdosta state university student union walkthrough
Rex Lumina Campus
Hi there, in this video I'm gonna show you guys student union in Valdosta State University. This is mainly the place for you to have foods, rest and wait for other classes.
01:27
Campus tour
Leah Rowell Campus
I continued my tour around campus and interacting with some people were promoting a blood drive.
03:15
Epic odum library tour at valdosta state university with rex lumina #2
Rex Lumina Campus
Hey yo, this is part 2. It's time for me to show you guys VSU Odum Library. It's going to be very interesting.
01:27
Social life part 1
Leah Rowell Campus
I explored campus to give a brief look at the university.
01:16
Student fun
Leah Rowell Campus
The students had a water balloon and pie-smashing fun as one of the many fun things we do on campus.
01:45
Student fun part 2
Leah Rowell Campus
This part 2 of Student Life. The students on campus had an amazing time having fun and dancing with lots of laughter.
03:20
Epic odum library tour at valdosta state university with rex lumina #3
Rex Lumina Campus
this is part 3. It's time for me to show you guys VSU Odum Library. It's going to be very interesting.
04:03
Epic odum library tour at valdosta state university with rex lumina #1
Rex Lumina Campus
Hey yo, another day another video. It's time for me to show you guys VSU Odum Library. It's going to be very interesting.

Valdosta State University (VSU)

03:15
Epic odum library tour at valdosta state university with rex lumina #2
Rex Lumina Campus
Hey yo, this is part 2. It's time for me to show you guys VSU Odum Library. It's going to be very interesting.
03:20
Epic odum library tour at valdosta state university with rex lumina #3
Rex Lumina Campus
this is part 3. It's time for me to show you guys VSU Odum Library. It's going to be very interesting.
04:03
Epic odum library tour at valdosta state university with rex lumina #1
Rex Lumina Campus
Hey yo, another day another video. It's time for me to show you guys VSU Odum Library. It's going to be very interesting.

Valdosta State University (VSU) Carron Oak

01:27
Social life part 1
Leah Rowell Campus
I explored campus to give a brief look at the university.

Valdosta State University (VSU) Pine Hall

03:49
Valdosta state university student union walkthrough
Rex Lumina Campus
Hi there, in this video I'm gonna show you guys student union in Valdosta State University. This is mainly the place for you to have foods, rest and wait for other classes.

Valdosta State University (VSU) Valdosta State University

02:34
Snow cone and dance day
Leah Rowell Campus
The students had a fun with their amazing dance teams along with some delicious snow cones stay served for free.
01:27
Campus tour
Leah Rowell Campus
I continued my tour around campus and interacting with some people were promoting a blood drive.
01:16
Student fun
Leah Rowell Campus
The students had a water balloon and pie-smashing fun as one of the many fun things we do on campus.
01:45
Student fun part 2
Leah Rowell Campus
This part 2 of Student Life. The students on campus had an amazing time having fun and dancing with lots of laughter.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved