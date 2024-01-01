YOU'RE WATCHING
02:34
Snow cone and dance day
The students had a fun with their amazing dance teams along with some delicious snow cones stay served for free.
03:49
Valdosta state university student union walkthrough
Hi there, in this video I'm gonna show you guys student union in Valdosta State University. This is mainly the place for you to have foods, rest and wait for other classes.
01:27
Campus tour
I continued my tour around campus and interacting with some people were promoting a blood drive.
03:15
Epic odum library tour at valdosta state university with rex lumina #2
Hey yo, this is part 2. It's time for me to show you guys VSU Odum Library. It's going to be very interesting.
01:16
Student fun
The students had a water balloon and pie-smashing fun as one of the many fun things we do on campus.
01:45
Student fun part 2
This part 2 of Student Life. The students on campus had an amazing time having fun and dancing with lots of laughter.
03:20
Epic odum library tour at valdosta state university with rex lumina #3
this is part 3. It's time for me to show you guys VSU Odum Library. It's going to be very interesting.
