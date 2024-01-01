Sign Up
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Campus

All Campus Reviews

01:13
Jo's tours monroe park
Johanna Meehan Campus
Monore Park is one of my favorite places because it gives you a nice green place to chill, do homework, and hangout with friends! It's location is super convenient because it's right in the middle of campus and next to freshman dorms. Also a great place to pet dogs!
01:05
Academic learning commons (mcalc)
Johnny Tran Academics
The Academic Learning Commons is one of the most advanced buildings on campus. With technologically infused classrooms, it's honestly one of the best learning facilities at VCU!
02:11
The compass
Yazmine Dearing Campus
The Compass is one of my favorite parts of campus! Situation between VCU's Cabell library, Shafer Court dining scenter, Hibbs Hall, and VCUarts Pollak building, The Compass is a great place to experience the culture of VCU.
01:59
Jo talks about the library
Johanna Meehan Academics
Cabel Library is an amazing resource for studying, extra help, and access to equipment! Here's a look at what's inside this wonderful building.
01:30
Grace e harris + oliver
Johnny Tran Academics
Harris Hall is the main hall that you will have a lot of your Univ and Math classes in. The majority of the classroom consists of 20-30 people rooms, so if you're missing that "high school" experience, the rooms will be perfect for you. Connecting to Harris Hall is Oliver Hall. Oliver Hall is where you will mainly have your science lab classes and some subtle classrooms.
00:40
Ram horns
Johnny Tran Campus
The Ram Horns is the symbol of VCU. During orientation, it is a tradition that all freshmen walk past the mythical horns and make a wish on them. If the freshmen are then able to graduate, their wishes will come true.
03:02
Pollak building
Yazmine Dearing Campus
The Pollak building is one of VCUart's academic buildings! The film and photo department, graphic design department, and fashion department are all located here!
02:10
University student commons
Johnny Tran Food
The University Student Commons is one of the eating/relaxing places at VCU. With tons of food places and even a gaming lounge, the commons is such a great place for students and non-students to hang out and relax.
01:41
Cabell library part 2
Johnny Tran Academics
Part 2 of one of the best libaries that hit VCU ;)
02:07
Cary street gym
Johnny Tran
The Cary Street Gym is one of the main gyms in VCU’s Monroe Park campus. Equipped with weights, a pool, a track field, 4 basketball courts, and even a rock-climbing wall. The Cary Street Gym is honestly the best spot to work out for any VCU student!
