Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Campus
01:13
Jo's tours monroe park
Monore Park is one of my favorite places because it gives you a nice green place to chill, do homework, and hangout with friends! It's location is super convenient because it's right in the middle of campus and next to freshman dorms. Also a great place to pet dogs!
01:05
Academic learning commons (mcalc)
The Academic Learning Commons is one of the most advanced buildings on campus. With technologically infused classrooms, it's honestly one of the best learning facilities at VCU!
02:11
The compass
The Compass is one of my favorite parts of campus! Situation between VCU's Cabell library, Shafer Court dining scenter, Hibbs Hall, and VCUarts Pollak building, The Compass is a great place to experience the culture of VCU.
01:59
Jo talks about the library
Cabel Library is an amazing resource for studying, extra help, and access to equipment! Here's a look at what's inside this wonderful building.
01:30
Grace e harris + oliver
Harris Hall is the main hall that you will have a lot of your Univ and Math classes in. The majority of the classroom consists of 20-30 people rooms, so if you're missing that "high school" experience, the rooms will be perfect for you. Connecting to Harris Hall is Oliver Hall. Oliver Hall is where you will mainly have your science lab classes and some subtle classrooms.
00:40
Ram horns
The Ram Horns is the symbol of VCU. During orientation, it is a tradition that all freshmen walk past the mythical horns and make a wish on them. If the freshmen are then able to graduate, their wishes will come true.
03:02
Pollak building
The Pollak building is one of VCUart's academic buildings! The film and photo department, graphic design department, and fashion department are all located here!
02:10
University student commons
The University Student Commons is one of the eating/relaxing places at VCU. With tons of food places and even a gaming lounge, the commons is such a great place for students and non-students to hang out and relax.
01:32
Jo talks about her fav building
One of my favorite buildings on campus is Franklin Terrace, which is a large building that hosts various majors such as art education, kinetic imaging, and communication arts. I love it's sense of community with the students working overtime and the equipment they have available. It's a great place for class and for all-nighters!
