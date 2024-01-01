Sign Up
Virginia Tech (VT) Campus

All Campus Reviews

00:48
Welcome to lane stadium!
We made it inside! This is where all the action is - the student section is absolutely electric during game day...definitely worth checking out if you have the chance!
00:21
Taren shows you the inside of mccomas
Campus
Taren shows you the inside of McComas which has an indoor pool and some students study here.
01:14
Showing you patton hall
Campus
This hall is literally one of the cutest and most charming buildings on campus. Originally a building meant for offices, this hall was converted into the Civil Engineering Building. The wood framing around the doors and windows and a nook area to sit, this building maintains it's old character even in Virginia Tech's rapidly expanding campus.
01:12
Hello! welcome to virginia tech!
Campus
Hi everyone! My name is Raymond Kwong and I will be your guide for Virginia Tech! I filmed this whole tour during the summer sessions, so campus may seem a bit emptier than normal, but I guess you can enjoy the beautiful scenery around campus without many students blocking the view (lol).
01:35
Taren shows you around dietrick pavilion
Food
Taren shows you around Dietrick Pavilion
00:30
Taren shows you around the new classroom building!
Academics
Welcome to the New Classroom Building! This is one of the coolest buildings on campus - it has great natural light (as you can see) and is incredibly modern looking inside.
01:03
Wedding memories at war memorial chapel
Campus
Located underneath the Pylons, War Memorial Chapel is a tiny, yet precious place on campus. Rumor has it that if you meet your love at the Duckpond, you can reserve this Chapel and get married here.
01:35
Practice makes perfect at henderson hall
If you are like me (someone who grew up with a musical background, but your major has nothing to do with music), Henderson Hall is a perfect place for you. There, they have individual practice rooms open to any students at any time of day. From Piano, to Xylophones, to Trumpet, to Violins, any instruments are welcomed! All the practice rooms are located on the third floor.
01:57
Drillfield
Campus
The Drillfield is what separates the Academic Side of campus with the Residential Side of Campus.For me, the having the Drillfield was what made me memorize the location of my classes and buildings around campus much easier.Every freshmen and anyone else living on campus will most likely have to cross this field every day (which took me about 10 mins from my dorm to my classes). Yes, it may sound tedious and tiring and effortful after a while, but that's how one can stray away from the freshmen 15 :D
01:24
Duck pond, with actual ducks
Beware, aside from the friendly ducks, there is a lot of poop in the grass! This is honestly one of my favorite places on campus. Whether it's from taking a stroll down the path, walking around with a significant other, or just enjoying a nice view of the water, this area on campus always distresses me from studio, work, and extra-curricular activities.This is also a very popular place to go on a first date. Rumor has it if a couple goes here on a first date and are lucky enough, they get married at War Memorial Chapel (also on campus)!
Virginia Tech (VT)

01:04
Taren shows you around the lawn in front of mcbryde
Campus
Taren takes you a tour at the Lawn in front of McBryde.
01:14
Litton reaves auditorium
Campus
You may or may not have class here, but unlike other auditoriums on campus, this one is open to any student organizations to reserve for free! There is a stage, curtain, projector, and about 200 seats in the audience.Because this is also one of the few places on campus with a stage, it is a really good place to reserve and practice if you want to have practice stage time before a performance (only if you are apart of a student organization that can reserve rooms).

Virginia Tech (VT) Burruss Hall

01:00
Sneaking into burruss auditorium
Campus
The biggest auditorium in Virginia Tech holds about 3000 seats. It's usually not this dark in there, but that's because I wasn't suppose to be in there (the back door was open so I decided to show you guys the space). From concerts, to lectures, to Culture Shows, to graduations, etc. this auditorium can be used for anything!

Virginia Tech (VT) Cassell Coliseum

01:23
Check out cassel coliseum!
Food
Tarena takes you in Cassel Coliseum where they held the basketball game and behind her is the buffet-style dining hall in the second floor.

Virginia Tech (VT) Cochrane Hall

00:58
Views from the student housing quad!
Dorms
Taren's takes you around from the Student Housing Quad.
