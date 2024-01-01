The Drillfield is what separates the Academic Side of campus with the Residential Side of Campus.For me, the having the Drillfield was what made me memorize the location of my classes and buildings around campus much easier.Every freshmen and anyone else living on campus will most likely have to cross this field every day (which took me about 10 mins from my dorm to my classes). Yes, it may sound tedious and tiring and effortful after a while, but that's how one can stray away from the freshmen 15 :D