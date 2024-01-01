YOU'RE WATCHING
Washington State University (WSU) Dining & Food
What is rda? everything you need to know on food
Here at WSU, students have what is called a Residence Dining Account, which is what they use to purchase food at select places. There are three main dining halls to get food at: Northside, Hillside, and Southside.
Hillside cafe
This is a brief tour of one of the three main dining halls on campus, Hillside. Hillside Cafe is located on the Hillside of campus, on the first floor of the Wilmer-Davis residence hall. The Hillside market is also located in the building.