Wellesley College Campus
Game day! see some fields and some fans!
Wellesley has district 3 sports teams that compete within the Boston area and beyond! Watch Katy show some of the sports fields as she goes to support her school's lacrosse team.
Weather and seasons at wellesley!
Wellesley is located in New England, so it has four seasons. The winters are cold and snowy, we sometimes get snow days! Fall and Spring are absolutely wonderful, perfect for a walk around the lake. Summers are mild if your on campus but most people are at home or an internship during the Summers.
Katy takes you to church. (houghton chapel and multi faith center)
The Houghton Chapel is a beautiful spot on campus where multiple faiths host services and events. Under the chapel there is a multi faith center with meditation and worship spaces. The chapel also hosts concerts on our lovely organ. Enjoy the gorgeous stained glass!
Meet katy! your wellesley college campusreel ambassador!
Meet Katy! She is a sophomore at Wellesley College and is SUPER excited to show you around campus.
Lake view of tupelo point!
Look upon the beautiful Lake Waban from the cozy Tupelo Point. It is a walk from the rest of campus but the view is all worth it.
A round of applause in clapp library!
Wellesley has 3 libraries on campus the biggest and most used of which is Clapp. It is full of study spaces, computer labs, and of course BOOKS. Watch me sneak around the library trying not to disturb anyone.
Wellesley College Clapp Library
Wellesley College Houghton Memorial Chapel
Wellesley College Lake Waban
Wellesley College Wellesley College
