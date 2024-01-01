Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Wellesley College Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

00:41
Game day! see some fields and some fans!
Wellesley has district 3 sports teams that compete within the Boston area and beyond! Watch Katy show some of the sports fields as she goes to support her school's lacrosse team.
00:39
Weather and seasons at wellesley!
Campus
Wellesley is located in New England, so it has four seasons. The winters are cold and snowy, we sometimes get snow days! Fall and Spring are absolutely wonderful, perfect for a walk around the lake. Summers are mild if your on campus but most people are at home or an internship during the Summers.
00:43
Katy takes you to church. (houghton chapel and multi faith center)
Campus
The Houghton Chapel is a beautiful spot on campus where multiple faiths host services and events. Under the chapel there is a multi faith center with meditation and worship spaces. The chapel also hosts concerts on our lovely organ. Enjoy the gorgeous stained glass!
00:21
Meet katy! your wellesley college campusreel ambassador!
Campus
Meet Katy! She is a sophomore at Wellesley College and is SUPER excited to show you around campus.
01:21
Lake view of tupelo point!
Campus
Look upon the beautiful Lake Waban from the cozy Tupelo Point. It is a walk from the rest of campus but the view is all worth it.
01:43
A round of applause in clapp library!
Academics
Wellesley has 3 libraries on campus the biggest and most used of which is Clapp. It is full of study spaces, computer labs, and of course BOOKS. Watch me sneak around the library trying not to disturb anyone.
01:23
A stroll down tupelo lane
Campus
Wellesley has a bunch of houses on campus that are not for living. Some are safe spaces for certain demographics of students on campus, these house deans and counselors. Some are spaces for Societies on campus and are used for lectures and social events.

Wellesley College Clapp Library

01:43
A round of applause in clapp library!
Academics
Wellesley has 3 libraries on campus the biggest and most used of which is Clapp. It is full of study spaces, computer labs, and of course BOOKS. Watch me sneak around the library trying not to disturb anyone.

Wellesley College Houghton Memorial Chapel

00:43
Katy takes you to church. (houghton chapel and multi faith center)
Campus
The Houghton Chapel is a beautiful spot on campus where multiple faiths host services and events. Under the chapel there is a multi faith center with meditation and worship spaces. The chapel also hosts concerts on our lovely organ. Enjoy the gorgeous stained glass!

Wellesley College Lake Waban

01:21
Lake view of tupelo point!
Campus
Look upon the beautiful Lake Waban from the cozy Tupelo Point. It is a walk from the rest of campus but the view is all worth it.

Wellesley College Wellesley College

00:41
Game day! see some fields and some fans!
Wellesley has district 3 sports teams that compete within the Boston area and beyond! Watch Katy show some of the sports fields as she goes to support her school's lacrosse team.
00:39
Weather and seasons at wellesley!
Campus
Wellesley is located in New England, so it has four seasons. The winters are cold and snowy, we sometimes get snow days! Fall and Spring are absolutely wonderful, perfect for a walk around the lake. Summers are mild if your on campus but most people are at home or an internship during the Summers.
00:21
Meet katy! your wellesley college campusreel ambassador!
Campus
Meet Katy! She is a sophomore at Wellesley College and is SUPER excited to show you around campus.
01:23
A stroll down tupelo lane
Campus
Wellesley has a bunch of houses on campus that are not for living. Some are safe spaces for certain demographics of students on campus, these house deans and counselors. Some are spaces for Societies on campus and are used for lectures and social events.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved