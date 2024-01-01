Sign Up
00:08
Snowfall
Campus
Don't be afraid of winter if you're interested in attending Wesleyan. Although Middletown, CT is very warm in the spring and summer months, the temperature drops to between 20 - 36 degree Fahrenheit on average in the winter months.
00:34
dining halls on campus
Food
Jordan talks about the Dining Halls on Campus
00:39
What is the wesleyan stereotype?
Dorms
Sam talks about Wesleyan Stereotype
00:28
Academic building: exley!
Caroline Bhupathi Campus
"Exley is the home of the Natural Sciences, Mathematics & Computer Science departments. Round high tables, leather sofas, and multiple outlets to charge your dying laptops make it a prime spot to (pretend to) study. Most kids in Exley can be found with laptops covered in stickers of obscure puns and pop culture references and marbled steel water bottles, complaining about Orgo or Multi." -Wesleying Unofficial Orientation Series: WesLingo
00:21
Drum show!
Student Drum Performance at Wesleyan
00:08
Seems dangerous..(part 2)
Random videos!
00:24
What happens when you drop watermelons off a roof? this looks like an awesome wesleyan class.
Watermellon drop!
03:24
Science library tourov
Matiza Sacotingo Campus
Olà Gente Queridaaa! Here is a tour of the one and only Science Library at Wesleyan University. This is mostly where STEM majors live but almost every Wes student comes to study! The other library on campus is called 'Olin'. I will give you guys a tour of that on my PART 2 of my CampusReel tour--so be on the lookout for that! Hope you enjoy this video!
09:18
Day in the life of a wesleyan freshman 2019 (essay writing)
Iris Olympia
This video is a Day in the life of a Wesleyan Freshman 2019. Catch a glimpse into what it's like to go to class and write an essay!
00:36
Tiler raves about wesleyan's campus
Campus
Wesleyan University Campus is beautiful, I like the Architecture here
Wesleyan University

01:09
Go wes!
Caroline Bhupathi Interview
Thank y'all for joining me this week at Wes. I hope you enjoyed it and liked seeing Wes as much as I love going here!
00:20
A panoramic view and description of andrus field
Campus
Andrews Field is in the middle of Wesleyan's campus. It sits in the center of Foss Hill, West Co, Olin Library, and college row, which is the oldest part of campus.
00:18
How's the weather? "it's cold "
Campus
Jordan talks about the weather at Wesleyan University

Wesleyan University CFA Theater

Wesleyan University Exley

Wesleyan University Foss Hill

