00:08
Snowfall
Don't be afraid of winter if you're interested in attending Wesleyan. Although Middletown, CT is very warm in the spring and summer months, the temperature drops to between 20 - 36 degree Fahrenheit on average in the winter months.
00:28
Academic building: exley!
"Exley is the home of the Natural Sciences, Mathematics & Computer Science departments. Round high tables, leather sofas, and multiple outlets to charge your dying laptops make it a prime spot to (pretend to) study. Most kids in Exley can be found with laptops covered in stickers of obscure puns and pop culture references and marbled steel water bottles, complaining about Orgo or Multi." -Wesleying Unofficial Orientation Series: WesLingo
00:24
What happens when you drop watermelons off a roof? this looks like an awesome wesleyan class.
Watermellon drop!
03:24
Science library tourov
Olà Gente Queridaaa! Here is a tour of the one and only Science Library at Wesleyan University. This is mostly where STEM majors live but almost every Wes student comes to study! The other library on campus is called 'Olin'. I will give you guys a tour of that on my PART 2 of my CampusReel tour--so be on the lookout for that! Hope you enjoy this video!
09:18
Day in the life of a wesleyan freshman 2019 (essay writing)
This video is a Day in the life of a Wesleyan Freshman 2019. Catch a glimpse into what it's like to go to class and write an essay!
01:09
Go wes!
Thank y'all for joining me this week at Wes. I hope you enjoyed it and liked seeing Wes as much as I love going here!
00:20
A panoramic view and description of andrus field
Andrews Field is in the middle of Wesleyan's campus. It sits in the center of Foss Hill, West Co, Olin Library, and college row, which is the oldest part of campus.
02:01
Foss hill!
"You can’t miss it! Foss is the center of the Wesleyan universe from August-September and April-May. On late-summer and spring afternoons you will see hundreds of students laying on blankets, listening to music, and throwing frisbees on Foss Hill. First snow is also super fun for sledding and stuff. Look out for the occasional group of excited streakers, especially when orientation is winding down and the upperclassmen have arrived on campus." - Wesleying Unofficial Orientation Series: WesLingo