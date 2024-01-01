Sign Up
Wesleyan University Dining & Food

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:34
dining halls on campus
Food
Jordan talks about the Dining Halls on Campus
02:29
Food at wes!
Caroline Bhupathi Food
The meal plan and various dining options at Wes!
01:25
How's the food in town?
Food
Sam talks about eating out of the campus, there are some restaurants where you can chose from according to your palette.
01:15
How's the food on campus?
Food
Food at Wesleyan , "I've been pretty satisfied with it "
01:03
What's the best meal on campus? what meal plan should i get?
Food
Meal plan is offered at Wesleyan University, and the meal plan is really good, really well made.
01:06
Tiler takes you through the usdan university center
Food
Welcome to the Usdan University Center. This is one of the main student hubs on campus. If you ever need a quick snack or coffee in between classes, Usdan has you covered. There's an awesome cafeteria upstairs as well.
01:30
"the food at wesleyan"
Food
Food at Wesleyan University is pretty damn good
01:39
How does the meal plan work at wesleyan?
Food
Jordan talks about the meal plan and food at Wesleyan

