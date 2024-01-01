YOU'RE WATCHING
Wesleyan University Dining & Food
How's the food in town?
Sam talks about eating out of the campus, there are some restaurants where you can chose from according to your palette.
What's the best meal on campus? what meal plan should i get?
Meal plan is offered at Wesleyan University, and the meal plan is really good, really well made.
Tiler takes you through the usdan university center
Welcome to the Usdan University Center. This is one of the main student hubs on campus. If you ever need a quick snack or coffee in between classes, Usdan has you covered. There's an awesome cafeteria upstairs as well.
