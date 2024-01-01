YOU'RE WATCHING
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (WCU) Campus
Welcome to wcu!
Welcome to West Chester University. I hope you are just excited to go on this tour as I am! I will be showing you all over campus including students', professors, and my own perspectives. We are located in a wonderful area that is beautiful both on and off campus. WCU is a very historical school that has been evolving since 1871. Come with me on tour and see what West Chester is all about. Go Rams!!! If any questions you may have feel free to email me at juliana_violin18@gmail.com
Libary tour
Whether you want to sit with friends or do school work, the library is perfect for that. I love coming here to do work because it keeps me focused. It is open every day for students.
Daily routine 1
Every day is a little different for me as that's how it is with everyone. College is all about teaching yourself discipline and knowing when and how to fit everything in. It seems like a lot at first, but after a couple weeks the adjustment is very smooth.
Freshman dorm tour
This is Brandywine Hall. There is also University Hall, Alleghany Hall, and Commonwealth. Then traditional dorms such as Schmidt, Tyson, Killinger, Wayne, and Goshen.
Our favorite building!
Welcome to West Chester’s Student Rec Center! It’s seriously incredible and has everything you can imagine. It was just remodeled and organized and everyone LOVES it. Come check it out for yourself!
Recreational center
The rec center is my favorite spot. They have all kinds of high intensity classes, machines to workout and the best smoothies made fresh.
Important academic building: main hall
Main Hall has typical classrooms. My gen eds are in here. All professors are so nice, always reach out to them. Main Hall is also right on the quad, not hard to find at all. I couldn't get the Map to show the front of this building.
The quad
This is the main spot on campus. All events are held here. Students advertise here too. A lot of people will sit on benches or chairs and do work. Its the most beautiful spot on campus.
Wrap up/campus views!
This is just a small portion of our beautiful campus. Stay till the end to hear some advice for incoming freshman! Thank you so much for following me on this tour and considering West Chester University! I hope to see you on campus!!
Student body at wcu
Our student body is very diverse and I love it! You meet all kinds of people and I couldn't emphasize more to GET INVOLVED. So many students are in same position you are that want to make friends, getting involved is the best way to go.
How big our school is
Our school is fairly big. Don't be intimidated though because the more you get to know our school, it feels a lot smaller than it really is.
Security
If you decide to attend WCU, I highly recommend putting public safety phone number in your phone in case there is an emergency. They are wonderful and respond in 2 seconds. If you call 911, they will transfer you over to public safety, so it is better to have their phone number instead of 911.
South campus apartment tour
Considering South Campus is more expensive, financial aid is always a consideration. My apartment feels like home and I couldn't love it more!
Typical lecture hall
There are about 110 students in this class. It depends what class you have whether it's discussion or lecture based. I have 2 classes in this specific lecture Hall and both are taught differently.
Popular on campus food and drinks
This is where students get coffee or food then go off to library and do work. There is also another Starbucks off campus if you are interested in a different spot to do some work.