All Campus Reviews

05:29
Tour through creative arts center
Madi Wallize Academics
I show you around my favorite place on campus and home to my major
00:21
Meet madi
Madi Wallize Campus
I'm Madi I'm a freshman I'm an art education major
01:32
How to use the prt at wvu
Madi Wallize Campus
This will show you how to use the WVU personal rapid transit also known as the PRT
06:18
Day in the life of a sophomore wvu student
Alexa Marks Campus
In this video I share an inside view on the day in the life of a sophomore WVU student. I walk you through my classes throughout the day as well as other activities I take part in on campus. I hope this video helps you discover what it's like to be a WVU student!
10:12
Wvu q&a: helpful apps and advice
Alexa Marks Campus
In this video I share personal advice and helpful apps to help you get through your freshman year here. I share apps that help you track the buses, find dining halls, see if the PRT is running, and more.
04:38
Day in the life of a freshman wvu student
Alexa Marks Campus
In this video I share an inside view on the day in the life of a freshman WVU student. I walk you through my classes throughout the day as well as other activities I take part in on campus. I hope this video helps you discover what it's like to be a WVU student!
11:23
Big schools vs small schools || which is best for you?
Alexa Marks Campus
In this video I talked with my friend Jaylin about the differences we found between bigger schools and smaller schools. We shared both the ups and downs of both types of colleges which will hopefully guide you to find the best fit for you!
02:15
Madi walks down high street
Madi Wallize Campus
High street is one of the most popular off-campus sites for students to hang out. High street is filled with different types of food places, night clubs and shops that give Morgantown a small town vibe.
04:23
College apartment move in at wvu
Alexa Marks Campus
In this video I vlogged my move in day into my first off campus apartment at WVU. I talk about the complex I chose as well as my thoughts on off campus living. Hopefully you find this video helpful as you look for a living space outside of the dorms after your first year here.

