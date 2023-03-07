Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 15 tour videos for Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, so you can expect to spend between 45 to 75 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Kalamazoo, MI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Kalamazoo weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Kalamazoo if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences?

Below is a list of every Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences tour?

All CampusReel tours for Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences students!

What is city Kalamazoo, MI like?

Kalamazoo is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Who are the tour guides for Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences tours:

Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Kalamazoo and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Western Michigan University | College of Engineering and Applied Sciences in person.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:31
Wmu's college of engineering and applied sciences in 1 minute
Liz VandenHeede Campus
01:17
Keanu on the campus spirit at wmu
Matt Rice
Keanu on the campus spirit at WMU

01:09
Why i love wmu's campus and location with keanu
Matt Rice Campus
Why I love WMU's Campus and Location with Keanu
00:30
Student orgs meeting with sebastian
Sebastian Wolf Campus
Student orgs meeting w sebastian
00:45
Nick gleaton, paper engineering major at wmu
Matt Rice Interview
01:09
Why i love wmu's campus and location with keanu
Matt Rice Campus
01:43
Senior engineering design conference with hassan
Brian Condry Campus
Engineering Design Conference with Hassan
00:31
Francisco's key location on wmu campus
Matt Rice Campus
Francisco's Key Location on WMU Campus
00:53
Why i chose wmu with francisco de la paz
Matt Rice Campus
Why I Chose WMU with Francisco De La Paz
02:30
Wmu in detroit with abby
Matt Rice Campus
WMU in Detroit with Abby
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved