YOU'RE WATCHING
Western Michigan University (WMU) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
03:24
Campus tour of destinations and landmarks
Some clips following Ring Rd S, the road that goes all the way around campus. Includes close tour where we see the crest, the flagpoles, Heritage Hall, and “The W.”
02:28
Quads on campus
Tour of the College of Health and Human Services; the center of main campus where the Bernhard Center, Sangren, Waldo Library, and the Lee Honors College are located; and the fine arts quad by Miller Fountain.
02:11
Downtown kalamazoo
Tour of downtown Kalamazoo including some parks, stores, coffee shops, and restaurants that have live music. More discussion about the campus experience!
02:06
Sports culture at wmu
My friend Marcus and I discuss sport at Western including the variety of games and meets to attend and where they are holdback. We also discuss the Student Recreation Center where they hold yoga and Zumba classes, have open courts and rooms to play soccer, racquetball, and basketball. They also have a gym and pool in the SRC.
Western Michigan University (WMU)
02:28
Quads on campus
Tour of the College of Health and Human Services; the center of main campus where the Bernhard Center, Sangren, Waldo Library, and the Lee Honors College are located; and the fine arts quad by Miller Fountain.
Western Michigan University (WMU) Lee Honors College
Western Michigan University (WMU) Student Recreation Center
02:06
Sports culture at wmu
My friend Marcus and I discuss sport at Western including the variety of games and meets to attend and where they are holdback. We also discuss the Student Recreation Center where they hold yoga and Zumba classes, have open courts and rooms to play soccer, racquetball, and basketball. They also have a gym and pool in the SRC.