Western Oregon University (WOU) Campus
00:27
Welcome to landers hall
Welcome to the community lounge in Landers Hall! The community lounge is where the residents of Landers get together for study sessions, game nights, and hall events. Landers Hall offers pod-style living and single-gender communities.
01:03
Where we play: the health and wellness center
Welcome to the Peter Courtney Health and Wellness Center (HWC), our recreation (rec) center on campus at WOU! The HWC offers lots to do on every day of the week, including a pool, an open basketball court, exercise equipment and classes, an indoor track, and we even have a rock climbing wall! There is an activity for every student here, truly!
01:28
Valsetz dining hall and sustainability
In this video, I talk about the meal plan at WOU, as well as our sustainability efforts. As a student, you can choose from one of five meal plans, and everything you purchase in Valsetz with your meal plan comes with a 40% discount! When you finish your meal, take your tray to the dish conveyor so the compost team can reduce our overall waste. Then, turn in your reWOUsable and get a token for your next to-go meal!
00:30
What's inside campbell hall?
Let's take a look at Campbell Hall, where the Art Program is housed here at Western Oregon University! Campbell Hall is filled with rich history, large classrooms, and shelves upon shelves of art supplies! This is one of my personal favorite buildings to spend time in on campus!
00:52
A typical dorm room in landers hall
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Landers Hall! Landers features rooms grouped into pods rather than typical halls, and each pod is single gender rather than co-ed. Landers features the closest access to the RSC and to Valsetz Dining Hall, and was updated just a few years ago!
00:54
Welcome to ackerman hall
Welcome to the community lounge in Ackerman Hall, our newest residence hall on campus at WOU! The community lounge is where my hall gets together for study sessions, game nights, and hall events. Ackerman Hall opened in 2011 and is LEED certified as one of the most environmentally-friendly residence halls in the nation!
04:22
Interview with cesar
Let's say hello to my friend Cesar, who is a freshman here at WOU majoring in Education! He is also a Hall Host alongside me, and lives in Heritage Hall! In this video, I ask Cesar about his experiences here at WOU, what it's like to be a Hall Host, and we talk about the affordability of our school.
00:39
What about the science labs?
Let's take a look at a typical science lab classroom here at WOU! This anatomy and physiology lab in the DeVolder Family Science Center features group work tables, lots of materials and resources, and a really awesome skeleton! There is also a cadaver lab in this building that is only opened during select times of the year!
00:38
Resources of the residential service center
The Residential Service Center, also known as the RSC, is a great resource for students living on-campus. You can check out temporary keys if you lock yourself out of your dorm room, send and receive mail, utilize the computer lab, and more! The RSC is open seven days a week, so the staff is always there to answer your questions and help you out!
00:41
What's in the richard woodcock education center?
Let's take a look inside the Richard Woodcock Education Center! The RWEC is one of our newest academic buildings on campus at WOU and houses the College of Education. The department for my major (American Sign Language/English Interpreting) is in this building, so I spend a lot of time in here. I love the modern design and functionality, and I think you will too!
Western Oregon University (WOU)
Western Oregon University (WOU) Academic Programs and Support Center
00:57
The honors program at western oregon university
Western Oregon University has an awesome Honors Program, which I am part of and I absolutely love! There are a lot of perks to being in the Honors Program, and one of those perks includes having our own dedicated Honors classroom, which we're in right now! This is a discussion-based class classroom, which I am much more fond of than a lecture hall.
00:47
What's in the academic programs and support center?
Welcome to the Academic Programs and Support Center, also known as the APS Building. This building has several floors, and houses the Admissions Office, the Office of Disability Services, the Exploratory Advising office, and more. This might just be the first building you visit when you come to campus in-person for the first time!
Western Oregon University (WOU) Ackerman Hall
00:54
00:38
06:59
What is it like to be a resident assistant?
One of the many leadership opportunities at WOU is being an RA (Resident Assistant). The RAs live in the halls on-campus to ensure resident safety, host events, and more. In this video, we talk to the RA of my hall, Zachary, about his experience in this position, as well as about his experiences at WOU overall.
00:38
Thanks for visiting western oregon university!
Well, I hope you have enjoyed your tour of Western Oregon University! I am so incredibly happy to be here, and my love for this campus grows each and every day. I look forward to seeing you on campus in the future! Cheyanne, out!
01:03
A typical dorm room in ackerman hall
This is what a typical double suite dorm room looks like in one of our three freshman residence halls, Ackerman Hall! Come take a peek in my room! Ackerman Hall is where I live on-campus, and I absolutely love living in this building. Some of the perks to living in Ackerman include two single-stall gender-neutral restrooms in each hall (in addition to the larger communal restrooms) and hall-specific laundry rooms, meaning you don't have to share laundry machines with the entire building!
Western Oregon University (WOU) Campbell Hall
00:30
00:42
The art classrooms in campbell hall
Welcome to a typical art classroom in Campbell Hall! I absolutely love the art classrooms here at WOU because they are spacious and have a wide variety of art supplies available! I also love how large the desks are, because this allows you to spread your work materials out. We also have wonderful professors in the Art Program at WOU who I absolutely enjoy working with.