In this video, I talk about the meal plan at WOU, as well as our sustainability efforts. As a student, you can choose from one of five meal plans, and everything you purchase in Valsetz with your meal plan comes with a 40% discount! When you finish your meal, take your tray to the dish conveyor so the compost team can reduce our overall waste. Then, turn in your reWOUsable and get a token for your next to-go meal!