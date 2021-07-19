How long do WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 25 tour videos for WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, so you can expect to spend between 75 to 125 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management and stay informed on campus life.

Where do WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Vallendar, Germany so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Vallendar weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Vallendar if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management?

Below is a list of every WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management tour?

All CampusReel tours for WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management students!

What is city Vallendar, Germany like?

Vallendar is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management.

Who are the tour guides for WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management tours:

WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Vallendar and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in person.