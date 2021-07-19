How effective are WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management campus by taking you around Vallendar. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management?

For your convenience, below is a list of WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management and Vallendar during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.