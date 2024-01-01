YOU'RE WATCHING
00:46
South science center
The South Science Center is the newest addition of the Science Center, complete with collaborative spaces, blackboards for days, and it just looks really cool! It’s also just a really good study space for anyone, science major or no. As a potential Chemistry major, this is a really nice space to look over problem sets, studying for a class, or just planning out my day.
03:23
Goodrich coffee bar!
Goodrich is a really special place for me because there’s GOOD coffee (like espressos, mochas, lattes) and bagels. It’s also a really great place to study, there are really cool events held there, and it’s much cheaper than the other coffee shop in town. Surprisingly, a lot of students don’t know about Goodrich, so I thought I’d show you!
01:26
Chemistry lecture hall!.mp4
This is my Chemistry Lecture Hall! This is a typical classroom for any introductory science course, so whether you take biology, psychology, or chemistry, your class might look something like this!
06:02
Sawyer library!
Sawyer Library is one of the many libraries on campus, (the other one is called Schow, but I never go there). I also work in Sawyer Library, and it’s a really great place to get work done, or chill with your friends, pretending to get work done.
01:13
Currier quad
Currier Quad is another quad that student’s like to go to. It is situated in the middle of 4 upperclassmen dorms, and is currently home to a pretty strange sculpture. It’s also pretty. And big. It probably won’t be here if you come.
Hidden gem - observatory!!
A lot of people may not know this, but Williams has its own Observatory, and its the oldest in the country! As someone who is interested in Astronomy, this has a great deal of historical and scientific importance. It’s also just really cool and makes you wonder what else this school has.
00:45
Frosh quad!
This is one of the three Quad’s that I will be showing you! Frosh Quad is home to, you guessed it, an entire quad! When it’s warm, people enjoy playing frisbee or studying in the grass.
01:15
Hollander hall
Hollander Hall is another one of the buildings on campus that is super important to me and my academic career! Here, this building houses a few class rooms and most of the professors who teach the Humanities, which is also an interest of mine. Speaking of professors, they’re really nice! Coming here for office hours isn’t daunting at all, and they’re really here to help. Having the professors in one central place and also in an intimate setting is really nice for your college experience overall.
03:00
Spring street!
Spring Street is the main street in Williamstown. There are a few restaurants (overpriced), a few shops (also overpriced), a post office (you won’t need it if you’re a student here), and The Bookstore (unless you’re getting books or Williams merch, you also won’t be here a lot). So, here, I just give you a glimpse of Spring Street (but you won’t go there often).
