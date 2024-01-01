Hollander Hall is another one of the buildings on campus that is super important to me and my academic career! Here, this building houses a few class rooms and most of the professors who teach the Humanities, which is also an interest of mine. Speaking of professors, they’re really nice! Coming here for office hours isn’t daunting at all, and they’re really here to help. Having the professors in one central place and also in an intimate setting is really nice for your college experience overall.