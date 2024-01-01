Sign Up
YOU'RE WATCHING

Yale University Dining & Food

All Dining & Food Reviews

02:09
Harold takes you through old campus!
Food
The Old campus is the oldest are of Yale, and is the primary residence area for Freshmen. It also holds the offices for the Classics, English, Comparative Literature, and Philosophy. It has 14 buildings, including 8 Dorms and 2 Chapels.
01:12
Je dining
Food
JE's dining hall is my favorite place to eat on campus. Our dining staff is not only friendly and accommodating, but they're practically like family.
02:51
A tour of je-- with sammy! (pt1)
Dorms
Join me and Sammy as we take a fun tour around the best res college at Yale!
01:05
Broadway!
Food
Broadway is one of New Haven's main shopping districts. So, come join me on Broadway!
00:31
Durfee's (yum!)
Food
Durfee's is not just a hall on Old Campus-- it also serves as our convenience store! So, if you're in a rush, or just really want some yummy chicken tenders for lunch, Durfee's is the way to go.
00:56
Harold gives you a tour of ezra stiles college
Dorms
We are now walking through Ezra Stiles college, one of the residential colleges here at Yale. Ezra Stiles is known for having the best dining hall on campus, with some of the most amazing pizza you will ever have!
02:08
Chapel street!
Food
Coffee shops, bookstores, pizza places-- Chapel Street has it all!

