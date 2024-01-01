YOU'RE WATCHING
Yale University Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
02:09
Harold takes you through old campus!
The Old campus is the oldest are of Yale, and is the primary residence area for Freshmen. It also holds the offices for the Classics, English, Comparative Literature, and Philosophy. It has 14 buildings, including 8 Dorms and 2 Chapels.
01:12
Je dining
JE's dining hall is my favorite place to eat on campus. Our dining staff is not only friendly and accommodating, but they're practically like family.
02:51
A tour of je-- with sammy! (pt1)
Join me and Sammy as we take a fun tour around the best res college at Yale!
01:05
Broadway!
Broadway is one of New Haven's main shopping districts. So, come join me on Broadway!
00:31
Durfee's (yum!)
Durfee's is not just a hall on Old Campus-- it also serves as our convenience store! So, if you're in a rush, or just really want some yummy chicken tenders for lunch, Durfee's is the way to go.
00:56
Harold gives you a tour of ezra stiles college
We are now walking through Ezra Stiles college, one of the residential colleges here at Yale. Ezra Stiles is known for having the best dining hall on campus, with some of the most amazing pizza you will ever have!