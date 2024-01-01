FEATURED PICKS
10 Things I Wish I Knew About UCSB Before I Came UC Santa Barbara
Tour of the Koury Business Center Elon University
Why Campus Reel? Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
Howdy, I'm Sheila! Welcome to Texas A&M! Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
Chris shows you around "The Oval" The biggest Quad on OSU's Campus Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
Room Tour Cornell University
Carpool Karaoke or just a Creative Introduction, You Decide University of Mississippi (UM)
Sadly, all good things must come to an end University of Miami (UM)
Game Day at UGA University of Georgia (UGA)
A Friday Night in Wyoming: Camping! University of Wyoming (UW)
Day In The Life Boston University (BU)
Cookie Night! University of Georgia (UGA)
Kent State Football and Dix Stadium Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
The truth about NYU dining New York University (NYU)
The Bell Center Drake University
Farmers Market on Campus?! Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
College Coffee Elon University
Chris & Justin give you a look at Business Campus Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
Yu's Typical Saturday At UCSB UC Santa Barbara
Classrooms Michigan State University (MSU)
My Night Out! Portland State University (PSU)
Class time! University of Georgia (UGA)
Homecoming FUN! Central Michigan University (CMU)
Engineering Building Michigan State University (MSU)
Sunday Scaries in Club Belk PLUS Library Tour Elon University
Salt Lake City Westminster College
What it's like in a giant UCLA lecture UCLA
Clubs on Campus! Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
Jai shows you around the Academic Mall Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
Switching Majors Boston University (BU)
A Typical Seminar-Style Classroom Columbia University in the City of New York
Visit Your Dream Schools
From Your Couch
From Your Couch
Explore 9,000 real video tours by students.CREATE MY FREE ACCOUNT
Recommended by
9,000+ Videos
Across 200
Colleges
Across 200
Colleges
Sign Up For a Free Account
Let`s Get StartedFree Account Forever