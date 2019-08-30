Castleton University: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Castleton University. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Castleton University, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Castleton University statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Castleton University on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Castleton University

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Castleton University? Castleton University's average GPA is 3.15. Castleton University does require GPA. Castleton University is currently selective. However, be aware that oftentimes schools in this GPA range are increasing their selectivity in hope of increasing "prestige". We can't read the minds of Castleton University application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.15 to 3.31 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.31 GPA.

What Is Castleton University's Acceptance Rate? Last year Castleton University's acceptance rate was 96.77. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Castleton University is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Castleton University - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 95.0 % 82.0 % 96.77 %

Does Castleton University Require Test Scores? Castleton University requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Castleton University’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Castleton University SAT Requirements Castleton University's average SAT score is 964 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Castleton University is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 430 540 485 Reading 430 528 479 2019 Total 860 1068 964 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Castleton University's average SAT score is 964. To be a competitive applicant for Castleton University your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 860, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Castleton University a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1068.

Castleton University ACT Requirements Castleton University's average ACT score is 48. To be a competitive applicant for Castleton University your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 50, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Castleton University a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 46. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 18 - 18 Reading 15 22 18 Writing 17 24 20 2019 Total 50 46 48 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

Castleton University Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Castleton University from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Castleton University Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Castleton University. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Castleton University, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Castleton University admission standards. 1 Score at least a 964 on the SAT or 48 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.15.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Castleton University’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Castleton University values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Castleton has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Castleton University wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Castleton area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Castleton University needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Castleton University something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Castleton University app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Castleton University’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.