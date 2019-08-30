Notre Dame College: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Notre Dame College. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Notre Dame College, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Notre Dame College statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Notre Dame College on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Notre Dame College

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Notre Dame College? Notre Dame College's average GPA is 3.15. Notre Dame College does require GPA. Notre Dame College is currently selective. However, be aware that oftentimes schools in this GPA range are increasing their selectivity in hope of increasing "prestige". We can't read the minds of Notre Dame College application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.15 to 3.31 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.31 GPA.

What Is Notre Dame College's Acceptance Rate? Last year Notre Dame College's acceptance rate was 91.27. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Notre Dame College is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Notre Dame College - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 90.0 % 89.0 % 91.27 %

Does Notre Dame College Require Test Scores? Notre Dame College requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Notre Dame College’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Notre Dame College SAT Requirements Notre Dame College's average SAT score is 907 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Notre Dame College is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 410 500 455 Reading 410 495 452 2019 Total 820 995 907 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Notre Dame College's average SAT score is 907. To be a competitive applicant for Notre Dame College your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 820, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Notre Dame College a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 995.

Notre Dame College ACT Requirements Notre Dame College's average ACT score is 47. To be a competitive applicant for Notre Dame College your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 51, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Notre Dame College a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 43. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 17 - 17 Reading 16 21 18 Writing 18 22 20 2019 Total 51 43 47 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

Notre Dame College Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Notre Dame College from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Notre Dame College Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Notre Dame College. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Notre Dame College, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Notre Dame College admission standards. 1 Score at least a 907 on the SAT or 47 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.15.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Notre Dame College’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Notre Dame College values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Cleveland has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Notre Dame College wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Cleveland area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Notre Dame College needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Notre Dame College something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Notre Dame College app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Notre Dame College’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.