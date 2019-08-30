Sign Up
St. Ambrose University: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs

This is the go-to guide for getting into St. Ambrose University. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to St. Ambrose, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown St. Ambrose statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out St. Ambrose University on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to St. Ambrose, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at St. Ambrose

What Is St. Ambrose University’s Acceptance Rate?

Last year St. Ambrose University’s acceptance rate was 72.0. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time.

As you can see, St. Ambrose University is a little easier to get into than last year.

Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into St. Ambrose - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool.

2016 2017 2018
Acceptance Rate 64.0 % 61.0 % 72.98 %
Will You Get Into St. Ambrose University?
Does St. Ambrose University Require Test Scores?

St. Ambrose University has a test-optional admissions process. Test scoare are required for admission to specific programs and eligibility for top academic scholarships.

St. Ambrose University’s average SAT score is 1105 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether St. Ambrose University is getting more or less competitive.

25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
Math 510 590 550
Reading 510 600 555
2019 Total 1020 1190 1105
2018 Total - - -
2017 Total - - -

St. Ambrose University’s average SAT score is 1105.

Will You Get Into St. Ambrose University?
Main Academic Excellence that is in line with St. Ambrose admission standards.

    1
  1. Score at least a 1105 on the SAT or 68 on the ACT.
    2. 2
  2. Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.34.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with St. Ambrose’s Values.

    1
  1. Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If St. Ambrose University values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic.
    2. 2
  2. Volunteer in your hometown. Davenport has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. St. Ambrose University wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Davenport area in general.
    3. 3
  3. Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. St. Ambrose needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application

    1
  1. Apply as soon as possible using the SAU application or the Common App.
    2. 2
  2. Send your transcripts and test scores (optional)
