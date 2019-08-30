St. Ambrose University: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs
This is the go-to guide for getting into St. Ambrose University. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to St. Ambrose, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown St. Ambrose statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out St. Ambrose University on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to St. Ambrose, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at St. Ambrose
What GPA Do You Need To Get Into St. Ambrose University?
St. Ambrose University’s average unweighted GPA for an incoming first-year student is 3.34. St. Ambrose University does require GPA.
What Is St. Ambrose University’s Acceptance Rate?
Last year St. Ambrose University’s acceptance rate was 72.0. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time.
As you can see, St. Ambrose University is a little easier to get into than last year.
Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into St. Ambrose - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool.
|2016
|2017
|2018
|Acceptance Rate
|64.0 %
|61.0 %
|72.98 %
Does St. Ambrose University Require Test Scores?
St. Ambrose University has a test-optional admissions process. Test scoare are required for admission to specific programs and eligibility for top academic scholarships.
St. Ambrose University SAT Requirements
St. Ambrose University’s average SAT score is 1105 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether St. Ambrose University is getting more or less competitive.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|Math
|510
|590
|550
|Reading
|510
|600
|555
|2019 Total
|1020
|1190
|1105
|2018 Total
|-
|-
|-
|2017 Total
|-
|-
|-
St. Ambrose University’s average SAT score is 1105.
St. Ambrose University ACT Requirements
St. Ambrose University’s average ACT score is 68.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|Math
|19
|26
|22
|Reading
|20
|26
|23
|Writing
|20
|25
|22
|2019 Total
|59
|77
|68
|2018 Total
|-
|-
|-
|2017 Total
|-
|-
|-
St. Ambrose University Requirements
Now you know where you need to be for getting into St. Ambrose University from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app.
|Recommendations
|Status
|School Rank
|Not Required
|GPA
|Required
|School Record
|Required
How to get into St. Ambrose
Main Academic Excellence that is in line with St. Ambrose admission standards.
- Score at least a 1105 on the SAT or 68 on the ACT.
- Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.34.
Join Extracurriculars that Align with St. Ambrose’s Values.
- Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If St. Ambrose University values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic.
- Volunteer in your hometown. Davenport has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. St. Ambrose University wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Davenport area in general.
- Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. St. Ambrose needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.
Prepare Your Application
- Apply as soon as possible using the SAU application or the Common App.
- Send your transcripts and test scores (optional)