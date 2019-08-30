Last year St. Ambrose University’s acceptance rate was 72.0. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time.

As you can see, St. Ambrose University is a little easier to get into than last year.

Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into St. Ambrose - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool.