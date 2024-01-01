Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into St. Ambrose University

Will you enjoy St. Ambrose University as a transfer student?

St. Ambrose University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to St. Ambrose. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to St. Ambrose.

St. Ambrose University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the St. Ambrose CampusReel At St. Ambrose, 33.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for St. Ambrose University, click here

Can you transfer into St. Ambrose University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for St. Ambrose? St. Ambrose requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, St. Ambrose also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. St. Ambrose requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are St. Ambrose University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down St. Ambrose transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is St. Ambrose University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, St. Ambrose received 721 transfer applicants. The school accepted 381 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for St. Ambrose is 52.84%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into St. Ambrose. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

St. Ambrose University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 381 accepted transfer students, 200 students enrolled - that means the yield was 52.49%. St. Ambrose accepts 53 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of St. Ambrose University Watch Now

What are the St. Ambrose University transfer GPA requirements? St. Ambrose requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, St. Ambrose requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for St. Ambrose St. Ambrose has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to St. Ambrose? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to St. Ambrose. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Davenport... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at St. Ambrose is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to St. Ambrose then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into St. Ambrose Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the St. Ambrose website for more info.

St. Ambrose accepts 52.84% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into St. Ambrose, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of St. Ambrose students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 590 550 SAT Reading 510 600 555 2018 Total SAT Score 1020 1190 1105 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 26 22 ACT Reading 20 26 23 2018 Total ACT Score 39 52 45 St. Ambrose University’s average SAT score is 1105. To be a competitive applicant for St. Ambrose University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

St. Ambrose University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College