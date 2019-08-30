The Evergreen State College: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into The Evergreen State College. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Evergreen, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Evergreen statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out The Evergreen State College on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to Evergreen, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Evergreen

The Evergreen State College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into The Evergreen State College? The Evergreen State College’s average GPA is 305.0. The Evergreen State College does require GPA. This average GPA means The Evergreen State College is brutally selective - the most competitive applicants in the world are already applying to the school, in hopes of taking up residence in Olympia, and, somehow, you need to be better. Generally speaking, if your GPA is not at least equal to 305.0 then The Evergreen State College may be a reach. However, The Evergreen State College considers the ENTIRE application - we can make up for a weak GPA with more factors that we’ll discuss below. If your GPA is equal to or greater than 305.0, you’re sitting right in the sweetspot. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. The Evergreen State College may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on Evergreen’s campus. These Evergreen admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is The Evergreen State College’s Acceptance Rate? Last year The Evergreen State College’s acceptance rate was 97.88. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, The Evergreen State College is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Evergreen - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 97.0 % 96.0 % 97.88 % Will You Get Into The Evergreen State College? Calculate Your Chances

Does The Evergreen State College Require Test Scores? The Evergreen State College requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how The Evergreen State College’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

The Evergreen State College SAT Requirements The Evergreen State College’s average SAT score is 1050 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether The Evergreen State College is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 440 560 500 Reading 480 620 550 2019 Total 920 1180 1050 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - The Evergreen State College’s average SAT score is 1050. To be a competitive applicant for The Evergreen State College your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 920, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider The Evergreen State College a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1180. Will You Get Into The Evergreen State College? Calculate Your Chances

The Evergreen State College ACT Requirements The Evergreen State College’s average ACT score is 68. To be a competitive applicant for The Evergreen State College your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 58, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider The Evergreen State College a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 79. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 17 25 21 Reading 21 28 24 Writing 20 26 23 2019 Total 58 79 68 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Will You Get Into The Evergreen State College? Calculate Your Chances

The Evergreen State College Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into The Evergreen State College from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Neither required nor recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Evergreen Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Evergreen. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Evergreen, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Evergreen admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1050 on the SAT or 68 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 305.0.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Evergreen’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If The Evergreen State College values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Olympia has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. The Evergreen State College wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Olympia area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Evergreen needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows The Evergreen State College something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Evergreen app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Evergreen’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.