The Evergreen State College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Evergreen.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Evergreen, 55.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The Evergreen State College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Evergreen? Evergreen requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Evergreen also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Evergreen requires a minimum of 40 credits.

What are The Evergreen State College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Evergreen transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The Evergreen State College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Evergreen received 824 transfer applicants. The school accepted 764 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Evergreen is 92.72%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Evergreen. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The Evergreen State College transfer GPA requirements? Evergreen requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Evergreen requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Evergreen Evergreen has noted the additional policies: Students with a technical associate degree from a regionally accredited Washington community or technical college may transfer 90 lower-division quarter hours after completing the Upside-Down Transfer Option process, requiring them to complete 32 quarter .

Will you enjoy transferring to Evergreen? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Evergreen. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Olympia... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Evergreen is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Evergreen then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Evergreen Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Evergreen website for more info.

Evergreen accepts 92.72% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Evergreen, you should have a current GPA of at least 305.0 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 317.2. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Evergreen students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 560 500 SAT Reading 480 620 550 2018 Total SAT Score 920 1180 1050 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 25 21 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 38 53 45 The Evergreen State College’s average SAT score is 1050. To be a competitive applicant for The Evergreen State College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

