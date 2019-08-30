Vassar College: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Vassar College. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Vassar College, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Vassar College statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Vassar College on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to Vassar College, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Vassar College

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Vassar College? Vassar College's average GPA is 4.0. Vassar College does require GPA. This average GPA means Vassar College is brutally selective - the most competitive applicants in the world are already applying to the school, in hopes of taking up residence in Poughkeepsie, and, somehow, you need to be better. Generally speaking, if your GPA is not at least equal to 4.0 then Vassar College may be a reach. However, Vassar College considers the ENTIRE application - we can make up for a weak GPA with more factors that we'll discuss below. If your GPA is equal to or greater than 4.0, you're sitting right in the sweetspot.

What Is Vassar College's Acceptance Rate? Last year Vassar College's acceptance rate was 25.729999999999997. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Vassar College is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Vassar College - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 27.0 % 24.0 % 25.73 %

Does Vassar College Require Test Scores? Vassar College requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Vassar College’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Vassar College SAT Requirements Vassar College's average SAT score is 1415 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Vassar College is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 660 750 705 Reading 670 750 710 2019 Total 1330 1500 1415 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Vassar College's average SAT score is 1415. To be a competitive applicant for Vassar College your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 1330, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Vassar College a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1500.

Vassar College ACT Requirements Vassar College's average ACT score is 95. To be a competitive applicant for Vassar College your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 91, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Vassar College a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 100. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 28 32 30 Reading 33 35 34 Writing 30 33 31 2019 Total 91 100 95 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

How Hard Is It To Get Into Vassar College? As you can see from the data above, Vassar College is difficult to get into. Not only should you be aiming for a 4.0 but also SAT scores around 1415.

Vassar College Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Vassar College from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Vassar College Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Vassar College. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Vassar College, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Vassar College admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1415 on the SAT or 95 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 4.0.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Vassar College’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Vassar College values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Poughkeepsie has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Vassar College wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Poughkeepsie area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Vassar College needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Vassar College something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Vassar College app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Vassar College’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.