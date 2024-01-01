Duke University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Duke. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Duke.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Duke, 1.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Duke University
What are the transfer requirements for Duke?
Duke requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Required of All
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of All
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, Duke also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Duke requires a minimum of 8 credits.
What are Duke University’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Duke transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Duke University transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Duke on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|May 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Duke University’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Duke received 1234 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 81 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Duke is 6.56%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Duke. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 81 accepted transfer students, 31 students enrolled - that means the yield was 38.27%.
Duke accepts 7 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Duke University transfer GPA requirements?
Duke requires a minimum college GPA of 3.8 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Duke requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.8.
Additional Transfer Info for Duke
Duke has noted the additional policies: Two letters of recommendation required..
Will you enjoy transferring to Duke?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Duke.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Durham...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Duke is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Duke
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
for more info.
Duke accepts 6.56% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Duke, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.03 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.19. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Duke students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|700
|800
|750
|SAT Reading
|680
|770
|725
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1380
|1570
|1475
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|30
|35
|32
|ACT Reading
|32
|35
|33
|2018 Total ACT Score
|62
|70
|66
Duke University’s average SAT score is 1475. To be a competitive applicant for Duke University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring