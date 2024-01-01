Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Vanderbilt University

Will you enjoy Vanderbilt University as a transfer student?

Vanderbilt University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to Vanderbilt University.

Can you transfer into Vanderbilt University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Vanderbilt University? Vanderbilt University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Vanderbilt University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Vanderbilt University requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Vanderbilt University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Vanderbilt University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Vanderbilt University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Vanderbilt University received 1557 transfer applicants. The school accepted 393 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Vanderbilt University is 25.24%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Vanderbilt University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Vanderbilt University transfer GPA requirements? Vanderbilt University requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for Vanderbilt University Vanderbilt University has noted the additional policies: An audition is required for Blair School of Music applicants and is a vital factor in the final application review. Apply Here:.

Will you enjoy transferring to Vanderbilt University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Vanderbilt University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Nashville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Vanderbilt University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Vanderbilt University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Vanderbilt University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Vanderbilt University website for more info.

Vanderbilt University accepts 25.24% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Vanderbilt University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.83 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.98. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Vanderbilt University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 720 800 760 SAT Reading 700 790 745 2018 Total SAT Score 1420 1590 1505 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 30 35 32 ACT Reading 34 35 34 2018 Total ACT Score 64 70 67 Vanderbilt University’s average SAT score is 1505. To be a competitive applicant for Vanderbilt University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

